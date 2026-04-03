APHIS Seeks Public Comment on Petition to Deregulate Corn Variety Developed Using Genetic Engineering
Friday, April 3, 2026
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On March 6, 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced that it received a request to extend its determination of nonregulated status of Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc.’s DP23211 insect-resistant and glufosinate-ammonium-tolerant maize (corn) to DP51291 maize (corn). 91 Fed. Reg. 11028. APHIS states that similar to DP23211 corn, “DP51291 corn was genetically engineered to express the IPD072Aa protein for control of certain susceptible corn rootworm pests, the phosphinothricin acetyltransferase protein as a selectable marker and for tolerance to glufosinate herbicide, and the phosphomannose isomerase protein as a selectable marker.” APHIS prepared a plant pest risk similarity assessment (PPRSA) to compare DP51291 maize to the antecedent DP23211 maize. After analyzing information submitted by Pioneer, references provided in the extension request, peer-reviewed publications, supporting documentation prepared for the antecedent organism, and based on the similarity of DP51291 maize to the antecedent DP23211 maize, APHIS has determined that DP51291 maize is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk. APHIS’ preliminary decision is to approve the request to extend the determination of nonregulated status for DP51291 maize, whereby DP51291 maize would no longer be subject to regulations in 7 C.F.R. Part 340 governing organisms developed using genetic engineering. The extension request, APHIS’ draft PPRSA, and preliminary determination of nonregulated status are available for public review and comment. Comments are due April 6, 2026.

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