APHIS Seeks Comment on Petition to Deregulate Early Juvenile Blooming and Near-Continuous Blooming Plum Developed Using Genetic Engineering

Agricultural Research Service (ARS) has petitioned USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) seeking a determination of nonregulated status for two European plum (Prunus domestica) lines (34 plum and 157 plum) that have been developed using genetic engineering to promote early and near-continuous blooming. 91 Fed. Reg. 52663. According to APHIS, the petition states that the information provided indicates that 34 plum and 157 plum are unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and therefore should not be regulated under APHIS’ regulations in 7 C.F.R. Part 340. As part of APHIS’ decision-making process regarding the organism’s regulatory status, APHIS prepared a draft plant pest risk assessment (PPRA) to assess the plant pest risk of the organism. APHIS compared the pest risk posed by 34 plum and 157 plum with that of the nonmodified variety from which they were derived. APHIS states that the draft PPRA “concluded that 34 plum and 157 plum are unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to the nonmodified European plum.” Comments on the petition and draft PPRA are due October 13, 2026. After the comment period closes, APHIS will review and evaluate information received during the comment period and any other relevant information. Based upon available information, APHIS will respond to the petitioner either approving or denying the petition. APHIS will post its regulatory determination on its website and publish a notice of availability in the Federal Register.