APHIS Requests Comment on Petition to Deregulate Insect-Resistant Soybean Developed Using Genetic Engineering
Monday, August 31, 2026
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on August 18, 2026, that it has received a petition from Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. seeking a determination of nonregulated status for COR-23134-4 soybean (Glycine max), referred to as COR23134, which has been developed using genetic engineering to express Cry1B.34.1, Cry1B.61.1, and IPD083Cb proteins to protect against certain susceptible lepidopteran pests, and the GM-HRA protein that was used as a selectable marker. 91 Fed. Reg. 53397. According to APHIS, the petition states that the information provided indicates that COR23134 is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and therefore should not be regulated under APHIS’ regulations in 7 C.F.R. Part 340. As part of APHIS’ decision-making process regarding the organism’s regulatory status, APHIS prepared a draft plant pest risk assessment (PPRA) to assess the plant pest risk of the organism. APHIS compared the pest risk posed by COR23134 with that of the unmodified variety from which it was derived. APHIS states that the draft PPRA “concluded that COR23134 is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to the nonmodified soybean.” Comments on the petition and draft PPRA are due October 19, 2026. After the comment period closes, APHIS will review and evaluate information received during the comment period and any other relevant information. Based upon available information, APHIS will respond to the petitioner either approving or denying the petition. APHIS will post its regulatory determination on its website and publish a notice of availability in the Federal Register.

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