APHIS Extends Determination of Nonregulated Status to Another Pioneer Corn Variety Developed Using Genetic Engineering

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on May 19, 2026, that it is extending deregulation to a corn variety, designated as DP51291, developed using genetic engineering for insect-resistance and glufosinate-ammonium tolerance by Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. (Pioneer). APHIS notes that it previously deregulated these traits in another Pioneer corn variety, DP23211 corn. APHIS prepared a Plant Pest Risk Similarity Assessment (PPRSA) that concludes DP51291 corn is not more likely to pose a plant pest risk than the previously deregulated DP23211 corn variety. As reported in our April 3, 2026, blog item, APHIS published the PPRSA, a preliminary Determination based on the PPRSA, and Pioneer’s deregulation extension request for a 30-day public review and comment period. APHIS reviewed all public comments and determined that DP51291 corn is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and is extending deregulation. The effective date of the deregulation extension was May 19, 2026.