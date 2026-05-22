APHIS Extends Determination of Nonregulated Status to Another Pioneer Corn Variety Developed Using Genetic Engineering
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on May 19, 2026, that it is extending deregulation to a corn variety, designated as DP51291, developed using genetic engineering for insect-resistance and glufosinate-ammonium tolerance by Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. (Pioneer). APHIS notes that it previously deregulated these traits in another Pioneer corn variety, DP23211 corn. APHIS prepared a Plant Pest Risk Similarity Assessment (PPRSA) that concludes DP51291 corn is not more likely to pose a plant pest risk than the previously deregulated DP23211 corn variety. As reported in our April 3, 2026, blog item, APHIS published the PPRSA, a preliminary Determination based on the PPRSA, and Pioneer’s deregulation extension request for a 30-day public review and comment period. APHIS reviewed all public comments and determined that DP51291 corn is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and is extending deregulation. The effective date of the deregulation extension was May 19, 2026.

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