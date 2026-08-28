APEC Holds High-Level Policy Dialogue on Agricultural Biotechnology
Friday, August 28, 2026
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The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) held a High-Level Policy Dialogue on Agricultural Biotechnology in Dalian, People’s Republic of China, in August 2026. According to APEC’s August 20, 2026, press release, participants discussed new innovations and strengthened safety principles for genome technologies. Member countries demonstrated how precision breeding produces tangible results with adoption spreading across different fruits, vegetables, and meat. The press release notes that 75 percent of soybeans planted globally are already from genome modified varieties, with farmers gaining higher yields from stronger and more bacteria resistant crops.

During the Dialogue, experts reported on how new genome technology can be used to breed fish such as carps and salmon to have fewer fine bones. According to the press release, this encourages easier consumption and allows for faster industrial processing for 70 percent of freshwater aquacultural products. Research from China Agricultural University also demonstrated how genome editing can improve drought tolerance, increase productivity with less fertilizer input, and strengthen nutritional value. The International Rice Research Institute highlighted rice modified to have lower glycemic and higher protein levels, allowing for slower sugar release into bloodstreams after consumption, “which is crucial for large populations across Asia with diabetes.”

The press release states that creating better public perception of genome modified food was a vital part of the Dialogue as many consumers still view such products as unsafe or unhealthy. Delegates stressed that closing this gap begins with science-based regulation that is assessed case-by-case, adapting to new technologies as they emerge. According to the press release, “[a]ssessments should cover both food safety and environmental risk at every stage of development, backed by data-driven risk checks and predictable approval timelines to encourage farmers’ adoption while maintaining biosafety.” The Dialogue also stressed the importance of education and communication to boost consumer confidence in genome modified food.

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