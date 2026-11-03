The Antitrust Attack on Co-op Agreements Is a Stunt. Here Is Why It Is Likely to Fail.

Lender cooperation agreements, or co-ops, have become one of the most important tools available to minority creditors navigating liability management exercises (LMEs). By coordinating their positions, lenders can resist efforts to divide them, ensure that no member of the group is picked off with a worse deal than everyone else, and present a unified front that sponsors cannot simply ignore. Co-ops work because collective action works.

That is precisely why borrowers and sponsors have started attacking them.

Two cases now before the Southern District of New York, Deltroit Directional Opportunities Master Fund Limited et al. v. Selecta Group B.V. et al. (Selecta) and Optimum Communications, Inc. et al. v. Apollo Capital Management, L.P. et al. (Optimum), now put co-op agreements directly in the crosshairs of antitrust law. The theory is that when lenders agree to act together, they are engaging in illegal coordination of the same kind the antitrust laws were designed to prevent. That theory is unlikely to succeed.

The Argument Does Not Hold Up

The analogy being advanced in these cases is that a co-op agreement resembles drug suppliers banding together to fix prices or exclude a competitor from the market. The comparison breaks down immediately. Drug suppliers are independent businesses competing against each other for market share. When they collude, they act against the interests of the company they are supplying, charging excess costs based on that collusive behavior.

Lenders in a co-op are not competitors in any meaningful sense. They are parties to the same credit agreement and assert rights under the same document. Indeed, the document itself requires collective action to enforce rights.

A court approaching this question practically will ask: How does the lending market function if lenders cannot communicate with each other? The answer is that it does not. Restructurings depend on coordination. Creditor groups routinely operate under engagement letters that require voting in a certain construct. That is not a cartel. That is how the business works. Applying the antitrust theory being advanced here would be value destructive for the entire market and would throw established restructuring practice into chaos.

The Likely Outcome

Neither Selecta nor Optimum is likely to produce a ruling that co-op agreements are categorically illegal. The more probable outcome is that courts scrutinize specific provisions, and some of the more aggressive or prospective elements of particular agreements may not survive. But the tool itself will remain available. The alternative, a market in which lenders cannot organize, is not one that courts are going to impose.

Courts will likely scrutinize whether specific co-op provisions cross the line from legitimate coordination into conduct that harms competition in a way the antitrust laws were designed to prevent. Provisions that lock lenders into predetermined voting positions, restrict their ability to trade their positions, or impose penalties for engaging independently with a borrower present more risk than provisions that simply require members to share information and negotiate together.

The Real Story

The more revealing aspect of this antitrust push is what it signals about the current LME market. The fact that borrowers and sponsors feel compelled to attack co-ops in court is itself evidence that co-ops are working. Minority lenders have become harder to pick off. The divide-and-conquer strategies that made early LMEs so effective against dispersed creditor groups are less reliable when those groups are organized and disciplined.

The Bottom Line

Minority lenders should not be deterred from organizing by the threat of antitrust litigation. This legal theory is unprecedented for good reason: if it had merit, it would have been advanced long ago. Lenders have coordinated under credit agreements for decades. The argument that doing so now constitutes an illegal cartel is not persuasive, and we do not expect it to prevail.