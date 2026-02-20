Antitrust and Competition Law: Competition Law in the Americas Episode 5 | Cartel Investigations: Behind the Scenes of Antitrust Enforcement in Latin America [Podcast]

In this eye-opening episode of Competition Law in the Americas, host Miguel Flores welcomes Viviana Blanco Barboza, President of Costa Rica’s Coprocom, and Victor Meyer, Mexico’s Director General for Cartel Enforcement, for a candid conversation about the realities of cartel investigations in Latin America.

From myth-busting to headline cases in rice, gas, buses, and football, Viviana and Victor share the drama, lessons, and detective work that define their roles.

The episode dives into creative enforcement tactics, the challenges of international evidence sharing, and practical compliance advice for companies.

Hear real-life success stories, cautionary tales, and insider tips on how businesses can stay cartel-free — and what not to do during investigations.