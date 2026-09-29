Antitrust Amplified | Attorneys General on Antitrust in the US: Perspectives from the States [Podcast]

State attorneys general (AGs) are playing an increasingly influential role in US antitrust enforcement, often driving investigations and litigation at the forefront of competition law.

In the inaugural episode of our Antitrust Amplified podcast series, host Lauren Briggerman, partner in our Antitrust & Competition Practice, sits down with Henry Hauser of the California Department of Justice and Mehreen Imtiaz of the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia to discuss the shifting priorities of state antitrust enforcement officials.

The conversation explores the growing impact of state antitrust enforcement on merger review, monopolization cases, algorithmic pricing investigations and challenges involving some of today’s most prominent companies and industries. The guests also share their perspectives on coordination among state AG offices, the expanding role of states in antitrust litigation and what businesses should know as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.