When Anthropic publicly filed its long-awaited S-1 registration statement on October 26, 2026, the filing drew considerable attention not only for its extraordinary revenue growth and massive infrastructure commitments, but also for the number of blank spaces where investors expected to find financial information.

Some of those blanks were routine IPO placeholders. Others raised more interesting questions about Anthropic's disclosure practices, particularly given the nearly five months since its initial confidential submission to the SEC on June 1, 2026.

Anthropic's November 2 amended S-1 has since filled in most of the missing financial information, including third-quarter results and contractual commitments. However, several blanks remain.

Methodology

Our analysis draws on our proprietary DRS-to-S-1 methodology, which compares a company's initial confidential Draft Registration Statement (DRS) with its public Form S-1 prospectus to identify disclosure changes. We focus on additions, revisions, and omissions that may reflect SEC scrutiny, including changes to accounting policies, financial metrics, contractual obligations, and risk factors.

During the confidential review process, SEC staff may ask companies to clarify accounting policies, provide additional financial information, substantiate business claims, or expand discussions of risks and contractual obligations. Companies often respond to SEC comments by revising disclosures in registration filings. By identifying revisions that resemble changes commonly made in response to SEC comment letters, we can assess which disclosures may have attracted regulatory scrutiny.

We also examine how disclosures evolve across successive amendments. Our methodology has limitations: not every change results from an SEC comment. For example, some changes may reflect new business developments or management disclosure choices.

Missing third-quarter financial results

The most widely discussed omission in the October 26 filing was Anthropic's third-quarter financial information. The prospectus included blank spaces for September 30 revenue and certain customer-related revenue metrics, even though it disclosed selected third-quarter operating statistics.

This was particularly noteworthy because Anthropic's second-quarter results had been exceptionally strong. For the first six months of 2026, revenue reached $16.3 billion, compared with $1.2 billion a year earlier. Would the third-quarter results tell a different story?

We were not suggesting that Anthropic was deliberately withholding disappointing results. In fact, if the company wanted to delay reporting third-quarter figures, it could simply have presented financial information through June 30 without introducing September 30 placeholders.

One plausible explanation was that Anthropic intended to update the prospectus but had not completed its quarterly financial reporting process before its October 26 filing deadline.

The November 2 amendment largely resolved this issue. It disclosed approximately $320.0 billion in obligations, including $313.8 billion of purchase commitments. Anthropic reported aggregate contractual obligations of $895.4 billion, including $320 billion in purchase commitments. Separately, Anthropic estimated another $150 billion to $175 billion in potential payments under arrangements without fixed dollar commitments, excluded from both the table and the $895.4 billion aggregate.

Under Regulation S-X Rule 3-12, Anthropic's June 30 financial statements would generally have become stale on November 13, making the September 30 update necessary if the registration statement became effective on or after that date.

The blank contractual obligations table

Perhaps the most unusual omission was the completely blank contractual obligations table.

The table appeared in Anthropic's initial confidential filing and remained blank through five confidential amendments and the October 26 public S-1. Yet its structure changed significantly.

The original draft classified obligations into real estate leases, infrastructure equipment leases, and non-cancelable purchase commitments. The public filing instead distinguished operating leases, finance leases, and purchase commitments. The accompanying footnotes also expanded substantially and introduced additional placeholders. These revisions suggested that Anthropic was refining not only the amounts it disclosed, but also how it classified and presented its obligations.

The November 2 amendment filled the entire table. It disclosed approximately $320.0 billion in obligations, including $313.8 billion of purchase commitments. Anthropic reported an aggregate of $895.4 billion contractual obligations, including $320 billion of purchase commitments. Separately, Anthropic estimated another $150 billion to $175 billion in potential payments under arrangements without fixed dollar commitments, excluded from both the table and the $895.4 billion aggregate.

Lock-up provisions and remaining blanks

Unlike the missing financial information, some placeholders are ordinary features of preliminary IPO prospectuses.

Anthropic disclosed an elaborate schedule of potential lock-up releases, with approximately 23 possible release dates or events. However, the October 26 filing left blank the number of shares eligible for sale at each stage and the corresponding percentages.

Those blanks remain in the November 2 amendment. The offering price range, number of shares offered, and certain capitalization and ownership information also remain incomplete.

Such omissions are not necessarily unusual. Figma's July 2025 preliminary S-1 similarly left certain lock-up share counts blank, later completing them before its offering. Nevertheless, the complexity of Anthropic's lock-up arrangements makes the missing share counts important. Investors need this information to evaluate the potential supply of shares entering the market after the IPO.

Revenue Run-Rate data as of October is still blank

One important revenue-related blank remains in the November 2 amendment: Anthropic's Run-Rate Revenue as of October 31, 2026. The company defines this metric as consumption-based fees generated over the preceding 28 days, multiplied by 13, plus monthly subscription fees multiplied by 12. Unlike historical GAAP results, the non-GAAP Run-Rate metric is intended to measure the revenue growth trajectory.

But here is the dilemma: assuming the Run-Rate Revenue metric is presented as of October 31, it would create a timing mismatch between GAAP financial statements and the custom metric. The financial statements would cover the period through September 30, while Run-Rate Revenue would reflect activity through October 31.

This could create confusion because investors would be comparing two revenue figures measured over different periods and using different methodologies. Without comparable figures and a clear explanation of the differences, investors could draw misleading conclusions about Anthropic's latest performance.

What’s next?

The November 2 amendment filled most of the significant blanks, although some important information remains missing. For investors, the bigger challenge is now evaluating the disclosures, particularly Anthropic's revenue growth and massive commitments, and deciding whether the fundamentals support the $1.5 trillion valuation that Anthropic seeks.

This is an abridged version of the analysis. The full post is available to Deep Quarry and The Dig subscribers. It is part of our ongoing series examining IPO registration statements using our proprietary DRS-to-S-1 methodology, including previous analyses of Anthropic, SpaceX, Nscale, and SB Energy.

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