Anthropic’s IPO Filing Raises Big Insurance Question: Who Insures AI Risk?

The big numbers surrounding Anthropic’s potentially record-breaking IPO are not limited to revenues, valuations, and compute contracts. The company’s registration statement for the much-heralded IPO also highlights an increasingly important question: Can the insurance market keep pace with AI risk?

The company recognizes that its existing insurance may be insufficient to address all potential liability, litigation, and regulatory exposures arising from AI models, whether from misuse by third parties, from the models’ own behavior, or from deployment in high-risk environments. Other events like war, terrorism, other acts of political violence, and natural disasters may also test the limits of the company’s insurance for losses resulting from interruption of its business.

Perhaps more important is the following statement: “with the scale of harm that could result from a catastrophic AI-related incident, no single insurer, and potentially the insurance industry in the aggregate, may have sufficient capacity or expertise to underwrite insurance commensurate with such exposure.” That acknowledgment is followed by the reality of the current emerging market for AI risks: “the insurance market for AI-specific risks is nascent and evolving, and we may be unable to obtain coverage for certain AI-related liabilities on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, leaving us exposed to potentially significant uninsured losses.”

Some of that may sound familiar. Cyber risk followed a similar path years ago. Traditional policies provided so-called “silent” cyber coverage, insurers responded with increasingly specific exclusions, and a dedicated cyber insurance market ultimately developed to provide affirmative coverage. Insurers are already drafting broad AI exclusions and selling AI-specific coverage, so AI insurance is already headed down the same path.

Today, policyholders need to think about AI exposure across traditional D&O, E&O, cyber, general liability, and other policies while watching for new AI-specific exclusions that could narrow coverage. At the same time, affirmative AI products are beginning to emerge to address potential gaps in traditional insurance products.