Answering an EB-2 NIW RFE on National Importance: A Practical Lesson from a Humanities Approval

When USCIS accepted that an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petitioner's work had substantial merit but asked for more on national importance, the response prepared by Colombo & Hurd organized its new evidence around the questions in the Request for Evidence (RFE) and showed how the work reaches beyond the petitioner's own scholarship. USCIS approved the petition on October 13, 2026.

The petitioner

The petitioner is an art historian from South Korea with a PhD, a master's degree, and a bachelor's degree in art history. Her career spans teaching, research, curatorial work, and cultural heritage coordination, and she now teaches and researches as a postdoctoral faculty member in the United States. Her work focuses on the everyday decorative objects of Renaissance Europe, which she examines in person in museum collections in the United States. Her peer-reviewed research has been relied on by other scholars and has received awards, and she is developing her first book.

Her proposed endeavor is to strengthen curatorial and academic knowledge in U.S. institutions by continuing this research and sharing it through publications and collaboration with museum professionals.

What the RFE asked

The initial filing connected her work to federal priorities in cultural heritage and included her publications, awards, letters of recommendation, and a detailed research plan. USCIS then issued an RFE on three points: how research in art history carries importance at a national level, how her record positions her to advance it, and why waiving the job offer requirement benefits the United States. The RFE also asked for evidence of interest from the museums and institutions where she plans to work.

How the response was built

The response, led by Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni, answered each point with new evidence:

National importance: the National Endowment for the Humanities, including its Division of Collections and Infrastructure, which funds the preservation of humanities collections and public access to them; the museum sector's role in public education; a recent major exhibition at a leading U.S. museum on European decorative objects; and a new statement from the petitioner on how U.S. museums hold the objects her work studies.

the National Endowment for the Humanities, including its Division of Collections and Infrastructure, which funds the preservation of humanities collections and public access to them; the museum sector's role in public education; a recent major exhibition at a leading U.S. museum on European decorative objects; and a new statement from the petitioner on how U.S. museums hold the objects her work studies. Her record: three independent letters from senior scholars, together with evidence that her published work has been cited across period boundaries and that her doctoral research received a competitive university prize.

three independent letters from senior scholars, together with evidence that her published work has been cited across period boundaries and that her doctoral research received a competitive university prize. Institutional interest: five letters from museums and academic institutions in the city where she plans to work, offering collection access, staff support, reading room access, and invitations to co-edit a scholarly volume, chair conference sessions, present to graduate seminars, and help plan an international symposium.

Who this is relevant for

The approach is relevant to EB-2 NIW petitioners in fields where national importance is not obvious from the subject matter, and to the attorneys and employers who support them. It does not suggest that any field or profession qualifies or not by itself. The outcome depended on this petitioner's record and on the specific institutional interest she could document.

Why it matters

The RFE asked for evidence that could be checked outside the petition. The response supplied it in three forms: public federal programs, the views of independent scholars, and letters from institutions describing specific resources and invitations. Colombo & Hurd would not expect a single approval to predict other outcomes, but the case shows what documented reach can look like for work in the humanities.

Outcome and practical implications

USCIS approved the petition after the RFE response. Approval of the I-140 petition is a step toward permanent residence, and further steps remain. For petitioners facing a similar RFE, the practical points are to answer each question the RFE raises individually with its own evidence, to document institutional interest with letters that name specific commitments, and to show reach that does not depend on the petitioner's own statements alone but supported by external or third-party evidence too.