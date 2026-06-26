Another CIPA Warning Shot: DraftKings Sued Over Website Tracking Tools

DraftKings is the latest target in California’s wave of California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) website-tracking litigation. In Hughes v. DraftKings Inc., filed in the Central District of California, plaintiff Dana Hughes alleges that DraftKings operated its website with data broker software from NextRoll, The Trade Desk, and Comscore that secretly collected data about website visitors, their devices, locations, page views, and browser characteristics to identify and track users for marketing and profiling purposes. The complaint alleges that Hughes visited the DraftKings website and that data reasonably likely to identify her was transmitted to at least three third parties through code running on the site.

The core CIPA theory is familiar but still high stakes: the complaint claims the tracking code operated as an unlawful “trap and trace device” under California Penal Code section 638.51 because it captured electronic signals and identifying information from visitors’ devices without a court order or consent. Hughes seeks class certification, statutory damages under CIPA, punitive damages, restitution, disgorgement, injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees, and other relief. For companies, the warning is straightforward: plaintiffs are continuing to scrutinize routine website advertising and analytics tools through the lens of California’s wiretap and trap-and-trace laws. The DraftKings complaint targets third-party tags that many businesses may view as standard marketing infrastructure, including retargeting pixels, cookie-based identifiers, browser fingerprinting, cookie matching, and cross-site tracking tools. Businesses that receive CIPA demands or complaints should quickly map which third-party scripts run on their sites, what data those scripts collect or transmit, whether the vendors are data brokers or advertising technology providers, and what consent, disclosure, and vendor controls are in place before responding.