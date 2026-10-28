Annual Workforce Management Briefing: What Employers Are Grappling with Right Now [Video}
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
What employers should know about key developments this week:
- Balancing DEI Risk: Employers are still adjusting to the current administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) legal framework, and the state-versus-federal conflict and possible post-midterm changes add uncertainty. Some lines are clear, but employers still need to weigh competing interests, and there are no risk-free options.
- AI-Assisted Employee Complaints: Investigators are seeing more complaints that are informed by artificial intelligence (AI), and some are written entirely by AI. Each one takes extra time to unpack and should be verified directly with the employee, so the employer can discern the employee’s concerns in their own words. AI can add language with legal weight the employee never intended, so a strong interview process is essential.
- Activism, Social Media, and Generation Z: Employee activism now spreads quickly and publicly, and a company’s brand posts can shape how employees feel about working there. Before responding, ask whether the issue has a nexus to terms and conditions of employment. If it does, National Labor Relations Act protections should shape the response. With Gen Z now in the workforce, employers also need to adapt how they communicate.
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