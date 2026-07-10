Annual HSR Report- Stable Merger Filings, Rising Share of Billion-Dollar Deals
Friday, July 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued the 48th annual report summarizing statistics related to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”).

The report revealed that during fiscal year (FY) 2025, 2,006 transactions were reported under the HSR Act, which was nearly identical to the 2,031 transactions reported in FY 2024. Approximately 31.8 percent of the reported transactions in FY 2025 were valued at $1 billion or more. In FY 2019, these large transactions only accounted for approximately 13.3 percent of reportable deals, and that percentage has increased every year since then.

Notably, the agencies issued a total of 41 Second Requests in FY 2025, which represented approximately 2.1 percent of reported transactions. In every year since FY 2016, between 1.6 and 3.0 percent of reported transactions resulted in a Second Request.

The agencies pursued 18 merger enforcement actions in FY 2025. The DOJ brought 10 of these actions, while the FTC handled the remaining eight. These actions occurred across a wide spectrum of markets that included health care, technology, energy, and manufacturing. The report also detailed a number of premerger compliance investigations and actions the agencies brought to ensure compliance with the HSR Act’s requirements.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

New York’s AVOID Act: Strict Deadlines for Third-Party Practice
by: Shruti Panchavati
The NLRB Is No Longer Independent—What Employers Need to Know [Video]
by: Steven M. Swirsky , William P. Lewis
Looming Class Action Litigation Risk and DOJ’s Bulk Sensitive Data Transfer Rule: Navigating an Unexpected Compliance Trap
by: Brian G. Cesaratto , Elizabeth J. McEvoy
Defunding DEI Hits a Legal Wall: Courts Shield Federal Funding Recipients From Biased Artificial Intelligence (AI) Overreach
by: Leah Brownlee Taylor , Erin Flood
New York Legislation Watch: Five Bills Employers Should Have on Their Radar
by: Nancy Gunzenhauser Popper , Katherine Heaney
Enough is Enough: HHS-OIG Freezes Funds for New York Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Effective July 1
by: Melissa L. Jampol , Sarah M. Hall
Connecticut Overhauls Its Data Privacy Act
by: Frances M. Green
Allegheny County Proposes First-of-Its-Kind Paid Parental Leave Mandate, Funded by Employers
by: Robert P. Lewis
Fast Facts About the Proposal for Excepted Fertility Benefits
by: Cassandra Labbees , Samuel C. Nolan
Proposed Rules May Expand Access to Fertility Benefits, but Key Questions Remain
by: Cassandra Labbees , Samuel C. Nolan
Fertility Benefits, Medical Marijuana, and Whistleblower Protections [Video]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III
At the Half: No Free Kicks in FDA’s 2026 Enforcement
by: Megan Robertson
CMS Codifies Drug Price Negotiation Program—With Modifications for 2029
by: Constance A. Wilkinson

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 