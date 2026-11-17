Cost-of-living adjusted retirement plan limits for 2027 are summarized in the tables below. The changes are effective January 1, 2027, and set forth in Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Notice 2026-66.

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans, and 403(b) Tax-Sheltered Annuity Plans

2026 2027 Elective Deferrals

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $24,500 $25,500 Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $8,000 $8,500 “Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $11,250 $11,750 Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $150,000 $155,000 Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) Threshold

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $160,000 $170,000 Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans)

Profit Sharing Plans and 401(k) Plans $235,000 $245,000 Annual Compensation Limit

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $360,000 $375,000 Annual Additions Limit

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $72,000 $75,000 Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700 Domestic Abuse Distributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $10,500 $10,900 Long-Term Care Distributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans

2026 2027 Annual Benefit Limit $290,000 $300,000 Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans) $235,000 $245,000

Section 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plans

Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans

2026 2027 Annual Contributions Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans $24,500 $25,500 Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)

Governmental 457(b) Plans $8,000 $8,500 “Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)

Governmental 457(b) Plans $11,250 $11,750 Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold

Governmental 457(b) Plans $150,000 $155,000 Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700 Domestic Abuse Distributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $10,500 $10,900 Long-Term Care Distributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700

SIMPLE Plans

SIMPLE 401(k) Plans and SIMPLE IRAs

2026 2027 Elective Deferrals $17,000 $17,500 Catch-Up Contributions (Age 50+) $4,000 $4,000 “Super” Catch-Up Contributions (Age 60–63) $5,250 $5,250

IRAs

2026 2027 Contributions $7,500 $7,500 Catch-Up Contributions (Age 50+) $1,100 $1,100 “Super” Catch-Up Contributions (Age 60–63) $5,250 $5,250

Takeaways:

Now that the IRS has released the updated limits, plan sponsors should: