Anchors Under Pressure: The Challenges Facing Community and Critical Access Hospitals and a Path Forward
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Community hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) are essential to America’s healthcare system — providing emergency care, primary care, behavioral health services, and preventive care to millions of people in rural and underserved regions. But today, these institutions are under sustained pressure across every dimension of operations: financial performance, workforce capacity, regulatory compliance, infrastructure, and service delivery. While providing a comprehensive view of the forces shaping rural hospital viability, this guide explores those challenges in depth and outlines practical strategies for long-term sustainability.

What You’ll Learn

Financial Sustainability – Reimbursement pressures, rising costs, declining volumes, and policy and partnership strategies to stabilize rural hospital finances 

Workforce Challenges – Staffing shortages, compensation gaps, and pipeline limitations, plus solutions like loan forgiveness, residency programs, telehealth, and advanced practice providers 

Regulatory Burden – Compliance demands that strain small hospitals, including reporting, CMS requirements, cybersecurity, and shared-services approaches 

Infrastructure and Technology – Aging facilities, Electronic Health Record (EHR) and interoperability costs, cybersecurity risks, and collaborative funding and procurement models 

Access to Care – Service line reductions, declining volumes, and strategies like telehealth, mobile care, and regulatory reform to preserve local services 

Governance and Partnerships – Board leadership, community engagement, and affiliation models that connect rural hospitals to larger systems while preserving local control

Key Themes in This Guide

Across all areas, one reality is clear: challenges are interconnected and reinforcing:

  • Financial pressure limits workforce investment. 
  • Workforce shortages reduce service capacity. 
  • Reduced services weaken revenue. 
  • Infrastructure gaps compound inefficiency and risk.

Breaking this cycle requires coordinated action across policy, operations, and partnership models.

Who Should Read This

  • Rural hospital and health system executives
  • Healthcare strategy and planning teams
  • Payors and health plans
  • Community and economic development leaders

Download The Guide

© 2026 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

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