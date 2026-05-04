American Sustainable Business Network Seeks Supporters for Bipartisan Legislation Authorizing EPA’s Safer Choice Program
Monday, May 4, 2026
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The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) announced on April 14, 2026, that it is inviting all businesses, brands, retailers, ingredient suppliers, institutional purchasers, investors, and public health and environmental organizations to join it in expressing strong support for the introduction and enactment of bipartisan legislation to authorize the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice Program. According to ASBN, “[a]uthorizing Safer Choice in statute would protect the program from administrative elimination and secure the federal investment that hundreds of companies and institutional purchasers — including the Department of Defense — have already built into their procurement decisions and product development pipelines.” ASBN notes that Safer Choice “fills a meaningful gap by supporting ongoing innovation to move safer products and chemicals into the marketplace; authorization would make clear that Congress recognizes and supports that role.” Congressional authorization would also signal to manufacturers that the standard is durable enough to justify continued investment in reformulation — “the kind of long-horizon commitment that drives real market transformation.”

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