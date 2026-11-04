American Medical Association Releases AI Governance Framework

On October 13, the American Medical Association (AMA) released a governance framework for the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) that performs clinical functions in health care. The framework rests on a central principle: “[C]linical authority should be earned through evidence and maintained through demonstrated performance. Authority and oversight can evolve as evidence, performance, risk or the technology itself changes.” The AMA guidance is not binding on any health care providers, though it may provide a useful template as health care providers increasingly seek to implement agentic AI in their clinical practices.

The AMA’s framework outlines four topics and related questions for health care providers to ask while implementing agentic AI in clinical practice. The AMA’s framework and recommendations are summarized as follows:

Function: What Clinical Function Does the AI Perform?

The AMA suggests that clinicians should identify the AI’s task, intended use, patient population, and clinical setting. Functions may include documenting, monitoring, triaging, providing care recommendations, and diagnosing. Evidence and Risk: What Shows that the AI Can Perform the Function, and What Happens if it Fails?

The AMA recommends that clinicians should evaluate the AI’s performance, safety, clinical benefit, population fit, and uncertainty. The rigor of that review should reflect the potential consequences of the AI’s failure. Authority and Oversight: What May the AI Do, and Under What Conditions?

Under the AMA framework, providers should define the AI’s permitted scope of action and the human or institutional oversight required for its safe use. Accountability: Who Is Responsible for the AI’s Risks and Outcomes?

Importantly, the AMA framework directs providers to assign accountability based on each participant’s authority, control, knowledge of the risks, and ability to prevent or mitigate harm.

The AMA recommends that steps 2 and 3 be frequently reviewed and refined through monitoring and reassessment.

The framework follows the AMA’s creation of the Center for Digital Health and AI, which seeks to help physicians shape how AI is developed, implemented, and regulated. That work has become more urgent as claims about AI’s clinical capabilities grow. The AMA’s agentic AI framework offers a practical standard to assist clinicians in adopting agentic AI together with appropriate planning, oversight, and clear accountability.

This article was co-authored by Aarathi Kallur