America Wants 1,000 Space Launches a Year- The New Roadmap for Space Transportation

On August 20, 2026, President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 17 (NSPM-17), establishing a new National Space Transportation Policy and replacing the policy that had governed federal space transportation since 2013. The goal is ambitious: By 2030, America must be capable of supporting more than 1,000 launches and reentries every year. For perspective, there have been 176 licensed and permitted launches and reentries, as of August 21, 2026, in FY 2026.

NSPM-17 also directs the federal government to “favor commercial space transportation services for meeting United States Government needs,” expand private “access to Federal launch and reentry sites for commercial users,” “coordinate space transportation acquisitions to maximize shared requirements and United States Government buying power,” and generally require government payloads to travel on vehicles manufactured in the United States.

The memorandum does not appropriate money or directly add requirements to existing contracts. Rather, it establishes the acquisition and industrial-base policy that NASA, the Department of War, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Commerce, and other agencies must implement. The practical effects will emerge through budgets, acquisition strategies, solicitations, contract clauses, regulatory actions, leases, and public-private agreements.

What NSPM-17 Signals for Future Space Acquisitions

NSPM-17 should be read together with Executive Order (EO) 14369, “Ensuring American Space Superiority,” issued on December 18, 2025. That EO directed NASA and the Department of Commerce to reform their space acquisition processes, give a first preference to commercial solutions, and generally favor Other Transactions Authority (OTA), Space Act Agreements, and customary commercial terms.

NSPM-17 translates that policy into space transportation objectives. It directs the Secretary of War and NASA Administrator, as the government’s launch agents for national security and civil missions, to favor commercial space transportation services and avoid government activities that preclude, discourage, or compete with commercial activities unless required for public safety or national security. For NASA, the NSPM-17 provides four express tasks:

Develop a lunar logistics architecture that facilitates commercial transportation to and from the lunar surface; Explore commercial robotic access to the surface of Mars; Explore commercial architectures for sending humans to the surface of Mars and returning them to Earth; and Ensure the availability of commercial crew and cargo services to the extent necessary to support United States government needs.

Companies that historically viewed space opportunities as limited to conventional launch-service contracts can now reasonably expect a broader mix of services, shared infrastructure arrangements, and co-financed projects.

The Opportunity Extends Far Beyond Just Rockets

The infrastructure provisions may generate the earliest and broadest contracting activity.

Agencies have been directed to improve federal launch and reentry facilities, which include facilitating leases, commercial investment, and public-private partnerships for capital improvements on federal property. The government must also identify potential locations for additional launch facilities and integrate launch and reentry into air-traffic-control modernization. That agenda could create opportunities involving:

Spaceport construction;

Airspace-management systems;

Rapid and expeditionary launch systems;

Reentry, recovery/debris removal, in-space logistics; and

Lunar transportation, crew, cargo, and logistics support.

Not every opportunity will necessarily appear as a traditional Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) procurement. The memorandum expressly contemplates leases, commercial investment, and public-private partnerships on federal property.

More Competition or More Consolidation?

NSPM-17 contains two acquisition objectives that may pull in different directions.

First, NASA and the Department of Defense must preserve “multiple avenues for reliably deploying United States Government payloads” and promote greater consistency in certifying new entrants for “launch requirements.” Additionally, standardized interfaces, “ridesharing,” hosted payloads, and the ability to remanifest payloads among vehicles could reduce dependence on a single provider and make it easier for emerging companies to compete.

Conversely, the memorandum directs agencies to “coordinate space transportation acquisitions to maximize shared requirements and United States Government buying power.” Language like that can mean contractors could see larger multi-agency contract vehicles, common technical standards, or fewer procurements serving a broader group of missions — of course, depending on the implementation.

For larger contractors, consolidation may create larger and more predictable demand. For small businesses and new entrants, it can create higher qualification costs and make teaming strategy more important. Contractors should engage during market research, when agencies are deciding whether requirements will be competed separately, bundled, placed on a large contract vehicle, or limited to certified providers. The memorandum does not displace existing competition requirements, although use of OTA does that in some ways already, but many important structural decisions will be made before a final opportunity or solicitation appears.

Domestic Sourcing Remains a Priority for This Administration

The memorandum directs agencies to ensure that United States government payloads are launched or transported “on vehicles manufactured in the United States,” subject to limited exceptions.

The direction is on brand for this administration, but it does not yet function as a complete domestic-preference clause. NSPM-17 does not yet define “manufactured in the United States,” establish a domestic-content percentage, identify a country-of-origin test, prescribe a certification, or explain how agencies should evaluate foreign components. Still, contractors should avoid assuming either that final assembly in the United States will be sufficient or that every component must be domestic. Those details will need to come through agency guidance, acquisition policy, regulations, or solicitation terms.

Launch providers should expect greater scrutiny of manufacturing locations, foreign dependencies, and the records supporting domestic-status representations, especially considering the administration’s emphasis on domestic and allied sourcing, supply-chain traceability, qualification of domestic sources, and the identification of foreign-supplier dependencies in Executive Order 14415, Securing America’s Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials, issued exactly one month prior.

The First Implementation Deadlines Arrive Quickly

Although the 2030 target may appear distant, several implementation deadlines fall within the next eight months:

November 18, 2026: The Department of the Interior must identify federal land for an additional designated reentry site.

December 18, 2026: The Departments of State and Commerce must update relevant export policies, programs, and controls.

February 16, 2027: Agencies must complete a large group of actions, including federal range-scheduling criteria, identification of potential launch locations, airspace-integration planning, spectrum and infrastructure-security assessments, an evaluation of a 48-hour responsive launch, an industrial-base strategy, and reentry safety criteria.

April 17, 2027: The Department of Commerce must produce a development plan for the new federal reentry site, including commercial-access and co-development opportunities.

The memorandum also requires DoD and NASA to “regularly publish range schedules to ensure transparent allocation of resources and optimize launch capacity.”

Preparing for Implementation: Steps Contractors Can Take Now

Contractors do not need to overhaul their compliance programs based solely on NSPM-17. They should, however, begin positioning themselves for implementation.

Companies may want to map their capabilities against the entire transportation ecosystem, not merely launch vehicles. They may assess domestic manufacturing and preserve records concerning the origin, production, and assembly of major systems. They should monitor NASA, the Department of War, and the other named agencies, for requests for information (RFIs), industry days, draft solicitations, regulatory actions, and partnership announcements.

Companies should also evaluate whether their business strategy is suited to both traditional contracts and non-traditional arrangements. Leases, public-private partnerships, OTA, and Space Act Agreements can offer flexibility, but they may allocate cost, intellectual-property, property, and termination risks differently from FAR contracts.

Finally, prospective new entrants should engage early on certification standards and possible collaboration opportunities with other contractors. The policy’s promise of multiple launch avenues will translate into meaningful competition only if qualification criteria, on-ramp opportunities, and procurement structures allow new providers to enter the market.

Bottom Line

The 1,000-launch-and-reentry target is a strong goal. The procurement architecture will tell the true story.

NSPM-17 signals that the federal government will buy more space transportation services, share federal infrastructure with private users, co-develop new facilities, strengthen domestic capacity, and use coordinated purchasing to shape the industry. That creates substantial opportunity, but also potential risks involving acquisition consolidation, certification, domestic manufacturing, cost recovery, and non-traditional agreement terms.

The companies best positioned for the next phase will be those that keep an eye on the implementation of NSPM-17.