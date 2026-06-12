America at 250: Why the Next Wave of Innovation Will Be Built Across Borders
Friday, June 12, 2026
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As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, it is worth reflecting on one of the country’s defining competitive advantages: its longstanding commitment to cross-border collaboration. The next wave of innovation is increasingly being built across borders, particularly between the United States and Latin America. Venture capital investors, strategic acquirers, and technology companies no longer view Latin America solely as an emerging market, but instead as a growing source of sophisticated founders, scalable technology companies, engineering talent, and sector-specific innovation.

The U.S.-Latin America innovation corridor has strengthened considerably over the past decade. Latin America’s startup scene has matured rapidly, and many of these companies are solving complex problems in industries where the region has unique needs, such as financial services, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and climate resilience.

At the same time, U.S. investors have begun to look beyond our domestic venture hubs in search of growth opportunities, lower-cost innovation, and access to underserved markets. While Silicon Valley remains the center of global venture capital, investors are recognizing that some of the most compelling opportunities may emerge from founders building products for massive populations that have historically lacked access to traditional financial systems, healthcare infrastructure, or enterprise technology.

The fintech boom in Latin America is one of the clearest examples of this. Latin America’s historically underbanked population created fertile ground for digital banking, embedded finance, payment platforms, and alternative lending models. Many of the region’s leading fintech companies have created innovation that is increasingly attracting U.S. capital and strategic interest. With regulatory frameworks continuing to evolve across the region, cross-border investment activity in fintech is likely to remain strong.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also creating a significant area of opportunity in the region. Latin American startups are using AI to address region-specific operational inefficiencies in areas such as logistics, customer service, healthcare access, agriculture, and financial inclusion. U.S. investors are paying attention not only because of market potential, but also because many of these companies are building practical, commercially deployable AI applications rather than purely experimental technologies.

Climate technology and infrastructure investment are also driving new cross-border relationships. Latin America possesses substantial natural resources critical to the global energy transition, including lithium, copper, and renewable energy capacity. At the same time, the region faces significant infrastructure modernization needs involving power systems, transportation, water management, and digital connectivity. U.S. investors, infrastructure funds, and strategic buyers view Latin America as both a growth market and an essential component of long-term global supply chain and energy transition strategies.

Today’s cross border transactions now routinely involve multi-jurisdictional regulatory issues, foreign investment review, data privacy, export controls, tax structuring, IP protection, employment law, and sophisticated governance expectations. Because of this complexity, strategic acquirers and private equity firms are approaching cross-border deals with greater discipline around diligence and integration. Greater emphasis is being placed on governance, compliance infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI-related risk exposure, and long-term regulatory resilience.

Importantly, this moment is not simply about capital flowing from the United States into Latin America. Innovation itself is becoming more geographically distributed, talent networks are global, engineering teams are decentralized, and founders are building companies with international customer bases from inception. The most successful businesses are often those capable of operating seamlessly across markets, legal systems, and cultures.

That reality carries broader significance as America approaches its 250th anniversary. The country’s economic strength has never depended solely on domestic innovation in isolation. It has depended on America’s ability to serve as a platform where global talent, investment, and entrepreneurship converge. The next chapter of U.S. innovation will likely be no different.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

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