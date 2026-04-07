Sergio Olivares Partner Olivares Patent Group
Sergio L. Olivares

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3201
Bio and Articles
Daniel Sánchez co-chair, OLIVARES Litigation, Patent Teams
Daniel Sánchez

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3210
Bio and Articles
Amendments to Mexico’s Intellectual Property Law: Principal Aspects for Patent Practice
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Today, Mexico officially published amendments to the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (FLPIP), introducing relevant changes that will directly impact patent filing and prosecution strategies.

These amendments incorporate mechanisms commonly used in other jurisdictions and introduce new procedural tools aimed at increasing flexibility, legal certainty, and efficiency in the Mexican patent system.

Set out below are the key changes specifically affecting patent practice.

Restoration of priority rights

Priority rights may now be restored within a two-month period following the expiration of the original deadline (12 months for patents and utility models, and 6 months for industrial designs). This mechanism reduces the risk of irreversible loss of priority and aligns Mexico with international practices that provide corrective measures in priority claims.

Provisional patent applications

A new filing route has been introduced allowing applicants to secure an early filing date with reduced formal requirements, requiring only basic identification of the applicant and a description of the invention. The applicant must file a complete application within a non-extendable 12-month period, failing which the provisional application will lapse. Mexican provisional applications may not claim priority from any prior application, will not be published, and will not be subject to examination.

This mechanism provides flexibility for early-stage inventions and facilitates strategic filing decisions.

Priority documentation and corrective mechanism

Under Mexican practice, a certified copy of the priority document and its Spanish translation must be filed within three months from the filing date. The reform now allows the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), after expiration of this term, to require the submission of missing or deficient documentation within five business days. While this provides a final opportunity to preserve priority rights, the short timeframe may present practical challenges, particularly in cross-border scenarios.

Restoration of procedural rights

Applicants may now request the reinstatement of rights lost due to missed deadlines, including failure to respond to office actions or to pay grant fees. Such request must be filed within 15 business days from the expiration of the missed deadline, together with full compliance of the omitted requirement. This represents a significant shift from the previous system, where abandonment was final and irreversible.

Reduced prosecution timelines and number of office actions

The reform introduces measures aimed at accelerating prosecution before IMPI. In particular, it establishes a maximum period of one year for the issuance of a final decision in patent, utility model, and industrial design applications, once substantive examination begins. In addition, the applicable administrative regulations reduce the number of substantive office actions from four to two for patent and utility model applications. These changes reflect a clear shift toward a more streamlined and time-bound examination process.

Third-party observations

Third-party observations are now expressly available for utility model and industrial design applications, within a two-month period from publication. Previously, this mechanism was limited to patent applications.

Overall, these amendments introduce greater flexibility within the Mexican patent system while reinforcing the importance of careful timing and strategic planning in prosecution. The transitory provisions establish that these changes will enter into force on the day following their publication, while pending applications will continue to be prosecuted under the legal framework in force at the time they were filed.

© 2005-2026 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

Mexico Introduces New Corrective Mechanism for Priority Documentation
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Guidelines for the Application of the Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Implications of the Rules of the Pharmaceutical Investment Promotion Committee in México.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Reform Decree on the Reduction of the Workweek
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Decree Granting a Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production.
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Nearshoring in Mexico: Corporate Challenges and Corporate Structuring for Foreign Investment.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
WIPO Issues a Recommendation for the Designation of IMPI as an ISA/IPEA Authority.
by: Rommy Morales , Sergio L. Olivares
Comprehensive Reform of the General Health Law in Mexico
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Amendment on Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage
by: Luis C. Schmidt
Extraordinary Publication Use Patents Linkage Gazette
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
The Amendment to the Amparo Law in Mexico
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt
Beyond the Threshold: How to Mitigate Risks After the Reform? Reform to the Mexican Anti-money Laundering Law
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
Proposed Amendment to the Mexican Industrial Property Law
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 