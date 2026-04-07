Amendments to Mexico’s Intellectual Property Law: Principal Aspects for Patent Practice

Today, Mexico officially published amendments to the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (FLPIP), introducing relevant changes that will directly impact patent filing and prosecution strategies.

These amendments incorporate mechanisms commonly used in other jurisdictions and introduce new procedural tools aimed at increasing flexibility, legal certainty, and efficiency in the Mexican patent system.

Set out below are the key changes specifically affecting patent practice.

Restoration of priority rights

Priority rights may now be restored within a two-month period following the expiration of the original deadline (12 months for patents and utility models, and 6 months for industrial designs). This mechanism reduces the risk of irreversible loss of priority and aligns Mexico with international practices that provide corrective measures in priority claims.

Provisional patent applications

A new filing route has been introduced allowing applicants to secure an early filing date with reduced formal requirements, requiring only basic identification of the applicant and a description of the invention. The applicant must file a complete application within a non-extendable 12-month period, failing which the provisional application will lapse. Mexican provisional applications may not claim priority from any prior application, will not be published, and will not be subject to examination.

This mechanism provides flexibility for early-stage inventions and facilitates strategic filing decisions.

Priority documentation and corrective mechanism

Under Mexican practice, a certified copy of the priority document and its Spanish translation must be filed within three months from the filing date. The reform now allows the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), after expiration of this term, to require the submission of missing or deficient documentation within five business days. While this provides a final opportunity to preserve priority rights, the short timeframe may present practical challenges, particularly in cross-border scenarios.

Restoration of procedural rights

Applicants may now request the reinstatement of rights lost due to missed deadlines, including failure to respond to office actions or to pay grant fees. Such request must be filed within 15 business days from the expiration of the missed deadline, together with full compliance of the omitted requirement. This represents a significant shift from the previous system, where abandonment was final and irreversible.

Reduced prosecution timelines and number of office actions

The reform introduces measures aimed at accelerating prosecution before IMPI. In particular, it establishes a maximum period of one year for the issuance of a final decision in patent, utility model, and industrial design applications, once substantive examination begins. In addition, the applicable administrative regulations reduce the number of substantive office actions from four to two for patent and utility model applications. These changes reflect a clear shift toward a more streamlined and time-bound examination process.

Third-party observations

Third-party observations are now expressly available for utility model and industrial design applications, within a two-month period from publication. Previously, this mechanism was limited to patent applications.

Overall, these amendments introduce greater flexibility within the Mexican patent system while reinforcing the importance of careful timing and strategic planning in prosecution. The transitory provisions establish that these changes will enter into force on the day following their publication, while pending applications will continue to be prosecuted under the legal framework in force at the time they were filed.