Amendment on Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage
Friday, November 28, 2025

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On November 19, 2025, the Gaceta Parlamentaria published the initiative titled “Amendment to various provisions of the General Law of Culture and Cultural Rights; the Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities; and the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration, regarding declarations of tangible and intangible cultural heritage”, submitted by Representative Mónica Fernández César of the Morena Parliamentary Group.

The initiative seeks to allow the issuance of Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage, granting various government bodies new powers to issue and register them. Among the amendments, the inclusion of the verb “to declare” cultural heritage within the actions the authority may undertake stands out, which is significant—and in some respects concerning—due to the level of discretion it could grant in determining which cultural expressions become subject to administrative control.

While the purpose is to strengthen the protection of cultural heritage, for the film and audiovisual industry these declarations could pose a potential risk of obstacles to the exercise of artistic freedom of expression, particularly given the lack of clarity regarding the scope and effects of such declarations on the use of cultural expressions in audiovisual works. This could result in uncertainty or additional requirements, though not insurmountable ones. In attempting to protect cultural heritage, the Declarations could inadvertently suppress the dissemination and promotion of the Indigenous cultural heritage of our country.

© 2005-2025 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

The Amendment to the Amparo Law in Mexico
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt
Beyond the Threshold: How to Mitigate Risks After the Reform? Reform to the Mexican Anti-money Laundering Law
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
Proposed Amendment to the Mexican Industrial Property Law
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Luis C. Schmidt
Courts Establish That the Accounting Expert Evidence in a Claim for Damages for Copyright Only Proceeds After the Infringement is Declared.
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Update of the implementation of Judicial Reform in Mexico.
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Significant Modification to the Last Edition of the Linkage Gazette
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Gustavo A. Alcocer
CNA in Charge: Thresholds Down, Fines Up
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
Labor Strike in Local Civil Courts
by: Alejandro Luna Fandiño , Abraham Díaz
New Agreement to Accelerate Importation of Health Products Through PAHO
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Decree for the Promotion of Pharmaceutical Investment and the So-Called “Plant Requirement”
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Gradual Implementation of the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure in Mexico City: Key Dates and Broader Impact
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Reform Initiative Regarding Pharmaceutical Sovereignty and Safety
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Unprecedented Nullification of the Biannual Public Tender Formedicine Procurement
by: Armando Arenas , Alejandro Luna Fandiño

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 