Allegheny County Paid Parental Leave Update
Monday, September 28, 2026
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According to a press release from the Allegheny County Board of Health, the Paid Parental Leave proposal has been amended as follows:

  • Leave Period: Up to 12 weeks, taken within the first year of birth or adoption. (Reduced from the original proposal of up to 18 weeks)
  • Employer Size: Employers with 15 or more regular full or part-time employees. (Changed from all employers regardless of size)
  • Employee Eligibility: Employees must work at least six months and 625 hours to qualify. (Changed from original 30-day period for eligibility)
  • Stillbirths Added: Employees may take leave for stillbirths. (Not in original proposal)
  • Effective Date: Six months after the bill becomes law with an “additional six-month grace period for organizations that cannot implement the policy change until their next fiscal year or budget cycle begins.”

Although employers may agree with the need for such leave, funding remains controversial. As written, employers are responsible for making 100% wage payments up to $4,200 per week. In other jurisdictions, paid leaves are funded by state insurance-based models.

According to WESA, the County Board of Health will hold a special meeting on Monday, September 28 at noon, to vote on whether to recommend the revised proposal to Allegheny County Council.

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