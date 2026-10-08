Alleged ShinyHunters’ Leader Detained by Law Enforcement
Thursday, October 8, 2026
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Maybe attacking the FBI was not such a brilliant idea. Following the FBI attack, one of the suspected leaders of ShinyHunters has been detained and is in custody. Apparently, there is no honor among thieves, as he is reportedly assisting law enforcement by naming other members of the cyber gang.

The suspect, Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager from Amman, Jordan, was in the process of extorting a company that allegedly employed his father when he was detained. What a guy.

His detainment follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man in Amsterdam, also allegedly a part of the ShinyHunters criminal gang.

According to the FBI, ShinyHunters affiliates “have allegedly breached more than 140 organizations and taken at least $70 million in extortion payments,” since 2025.

Hopefully the detainment and arrest of these members of ShinyHunters is the beginning of the dismantling of this vexatious group.

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