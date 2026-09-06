All Things Chemical | Why Oregon’s EPR Law Could Set the Rules for Every State — A Conversation with Karen R. Harned [Podcast]
Friday, September 11, 2026
This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Karen R. Harned, Director of Litigation and Legal Policy for the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), to discuss the hot off the press decision in National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors v. Feldon, the federal challenge to Oregon’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law. We discuss NAW’s mission, the role of NAW’s Legal Policy Center, which Karen, as Director of Litigation and Legal Policy, leads, the reasons NAW sued the state of Oregon, and what Judge Michael H. Simon determined in his ruling of August 27, 2026.
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