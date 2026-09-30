All Things Chemical | TSCA Reform, Ten Years Later — Panel 4: Where Are We? [Podcast]

The bipartisan 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) Amendments enacted extensive changes to the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that many hoped would set the law on a new course, address its widely recognized challenges, and accelerate U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actions to address public health threats. Since then, four administrations have put their mark on implementation of the amended law. The past ten years have seemed like a roller coaster of competing legal interpretations of some of the Lautenberg Amendments’ most significant provisions, scientific debate and analyses, rulemakings, delays in meeting TSCA deadlines, and major milestones.

To celebrate Lautenberg’s ten-year anniversary, the Environmental Law Institute, the George Washington Milken Institute School of Public Health, and B&C convened an all-day conference: TSCA Reform — Ten Years Later. The podcast you are about to hear is the panel discussion on ten years of Lautenberg: where are we?

Unsurprisingly, views vary widely on whether we are on the right track in achieving Congress’s goals, whether amending TSCA was successful, whether EPA’s efforts over the past decade are achieving the law’s public health goals, and whether, as we look back ten years, we need to reimagine our core approach to chemical regulation or stay the course. This discussion includes diverse stakeholders steeped in TSCA debating these questions.