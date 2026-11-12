All Things Chemical Podcast | The Complex Road to PFAS Alternatives — A Conversation with Martial J. Pabon, Ph.D. [Podcast]
Thursday, November 12, 2026
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Martial Pabon, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Path Materials Inc. We discuss the challenges and opportunities confronting fluoropolymers and fluoropolymer chemistries, the commercial future of fluoropolymers, and the state of alternatives development. More information about Clear Path Materials, Inc. is available at https://www.clearpathmaterials.com/.

 

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