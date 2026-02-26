All Things Chemical - Global Trade Dynamics: Chemical Industry Insights — A Conversation with James Aidala and Claire Hansen [Podcast]
Thursday, February 26, 2026
This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®) and Claire Hansen, an Associate with B&C and Regulatory Analyst with Acta, to discuss the ever-changing influence of foreign policy on the chemical industry. As we all know, there is a lot going on in the world and much of it may seem somewhat tangential to the chemical industry. On closer inspection, Claire and Jim’s January 27, 2026, blog notes otherwise, and lays out the reasons why international events, trade-related matters, and multilateral institutions have a significant impact on domestic chemical regulation.

During our podcast we discuss why chemical companies are paying close attention to foreign policy, trade policy, and related international issues, the pending Supreme Court case on the President’s authority to impose tariffs, the unpredictability of the financial markets, and a wide range of other topics which I think you will find interesting.

