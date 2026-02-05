All Things Chemical- 2026 Forecast: TSCA Reform Developments — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Ryan N. Schmit [Podcast]
Thursday, February 5, 2026

This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate, and Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel with B&C and Senior Regulatory Consultant with Acta, about the recent release of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment’s Discussion Draft of suggested amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The document has inspired spirited debate over the questions should TSCA be amended and if so, how? The Subcommittee also convened a hearing on January 22 seeking stakeholder comment on the Discussion Draft and other topics relating to the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act’s (Lautenberg) implementation.

As listeners know, Rich Engler has long been an advocate for change in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) interpretation of Section 5 new chemical provisions. Rich discusses the Subcommittee’s attempt to fix these problems. Joining Rich is Ryan Schmit, Of Counsel and former EPA TSCA attorney who was detailed to the House of Representatives when Lautenberg was under consideration. Both guests offer unique insights into the broader topic of TSCA reform. We discuss the Discussion Draft, the wisdom of TSCA reform, stakeholder response, and what the future may hold for this important topic.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

NSCEB Fact Sheet Offers Biotechnology Solutions for Critical Minerals
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
BB-REG-Net Suggests Additional Lifecycle Assessment Categories for Biobased and Biodegradable Materials
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Minnesota PFAS Reporting System Available, MPCA Will Hold February Webinar on CUUs
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Releases Draft Pesticide Registration Notice 2026-NEW: Notifications, Non-Notifications, and Minor Formulation Amendments
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Lisa R. Burchi
TSCA Section 21 Petition Seeks Risk Management Rule for Chemicals “Widely Used” in Consumer Liquid Laundry Detergents
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
NSCEB Paper Outlines Policy Options to Modernize Oversight of Biotechnology Products
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. , Carla N. Hutton
House Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Legislation to Modernize TSCA
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
Uncertain U.S. Foreign Policy Implications for Chemical Regulation and Trade
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Support Biomanufacturing
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
OSHA Extends Hazard Communication Standard Compliance Dates
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
NMED Posts Revised Proposed PFAS Reporting, Labeling, and Prohibition Rule
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
2026 Forecast: Capitol Hill Issues — A Conversation with James V. Aidala [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Chemical Regulatory Policy in a Period of Political Attrition
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 