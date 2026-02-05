All Things Chemical- 2026 Forecast: TSCA Reform Developments — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Ryan N. Schmit [Podcast]

This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate, and Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel with B&C and Senior Regulatory Consultant with Acta, about the recent release of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment’s Discussion Draft of suggested amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The document has inspired spirited debate over the questions should TSCA be amended and if so, how? The Subcommittee also convened a hearing on January 22 seeking stakeholder comment on the Discussion Draft and other topics relating to the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act’s (Lautenberg) implementation.

As listeners know, Rich Engler has long been an advocate for change in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) interpretation of Section 5 new chemical provisions. Rich discusses the Subcommittee’s attempt to fix these problems. Joining Rich is Ryan Schmit, Of Counsel and former EPA TSCA attorney who was detailed to the House of Representatives when Lautenberg was under consideration. Both guests offer unique insights into the broader topic of TSCA reform. We discuss the Discussion Draft, the wisdom of TSCA reform, stakeholder response, and what the future may hold for this important topic.