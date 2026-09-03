Alaska Becomes 49th State Authorized to Administer Federal RCRA Hazardous Waste Program

On July 29, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Alaska final authorization to administer its hazardous waste management program under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). Alaska is the 49th state authorized to administer most aspects of the federal RCRA hazardous waste program and the first state in more than 25 years to receive initial authorization. Only Iowa (and U.S. territories) remain unauthorized under RCRA.

With authorization, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) assumes primary responsibility for implementing the authorized hazardous waste program in Alaska, including routine permitting, inspections, compliance assistance, and enforcement. Alaska's hazardous waste regulations are codified at 18 AAC Chapter 62.

What Does RCRA Authorization Mean for Regulated Entities?

RCRA allows EPA to authorize states to administer hazardous waste programs in lieu of the federal program where the state demonstrates that its program is equivalent to, consistent with, and no less stringent than the federal RCRA program. Once authorization becomes effective, Alaska's authorized hazardous waste requirements generally operate in lieu of the corresponding federal requirements. Authorized program elements may include state rules that are “more stringent” than federal RCRA requirements, but do not extend to any state rules that are “broader in scope” than the federal program (although such broader state rules may apply as a matter of state law).

For facilities operating in Alaska, this means that DEC, rather than EPA, will generally serve as the primary hazardous waste regulator for requirements within the scope of Alaska's authorized program. Regulated entities should therefore become familiar not only with the federal RCRA requirements incorporated into Alaska law, but also with Alaska-specific requirements and administrative procedures.

Alaska Requirements That Differ From the Federal Program

Although Alaska's program largely incorporates the federal RCRA hazardous waste regulations, Alaska has adopted certain requirements that differ from or are more stringent or broader in scope than their federal counterparts.

Annual Notification Requirements

Alaska imposes annual hazardous waste notification requirements for small quantity generators (SQGs) and large quantity generators (LQGs). Accordingly, facilities accustomed to relying solely on the federal EPA identification number and notification requirements should review Alaska's annual notification procedures and incorporate applicable deadlines into their compliance and reporting calendars. 18 AAC 62.301.

Electronic Waste as Universal Waste

Alaska has added electronic waste as a state-specific category of universal waste. This provision provides an optional streamlined management pathway for qualifying electronic waste managed in accordance with universal waste requirements. 18 AAC 62.1110 and 62.1135.

Corrective Action and Contaminated Sites

Alaska's authorized program also includes hazardous waste corrective action requirements. Facilities subject to corrective action should be aware that Alaska's Contaminated Sites Program may apply alongside RCRA corrective action requirements and may impose cleanup obligations or standards that are more stringent than the corresponding federal requirements. 18 AAC 62.527.

Siting Requirements

Alaska also maintains state-specific siting requirements applicable to hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities (TSDFs). Entities proposing new hazardous-waste management facilities or modifications to existing facilities should account for these state requirements during project planning and permitting. 18 AAC 62.1010.

EPA Retains Authority Over Certain Requirements

Authorization does not eliminate EPA's role in Alaska. EPA retains authority over several areas that Alaska does not administer under the authorized state program.

In particular, EPA continues to administer certain requirements adopted pursuant to the Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments of 1984 (HSWA) until Alaska receives authorization for those requirements. EPA also retains responsibility for certain federal requirements that cannot be delegated to states, including aspects of the hazardous waste import and export program and federal e-Manifest responsibilities. Although DEC now has primary authority to enforce the authorized state program, EPA retains independent authority to enforce authorized state rules, and EPA Region 10 has a record of pursuing enforcement actions for alleged violations of hazardous waste regulations under authorized state hazardous waste programs in other states.

EPA also retains authority over implementation of the federal RCRA hazardous waste program in Indian country and areas of exclusive federal jurisdiction where Alaska lacks regulatory authority.

Transition of Existing Permits and Regulatory Oversight

EPA will continue administering existing federal RCRA permits in Alaska until those permits expire, are terminated, or are replaced by DEC-issued permits, as applicable. Facilities operating under existing EPA permits should therefore evaluate which agency retains responsibility for their permit during the transition.

For other regulated entities, DEC will become the principal point of contact for implementation and enforcement of requirements within the authorized program.

Looking Ahead

Alaska's authorization represents a significant transition in the state’s hazardous waste regulation. Although many substantive RCRA requirements remain familiar because Alaska has incorporated the federal hazardous waste regulations, regulated entities will now interact primarily with DEC and must account for Alaska-specific requirements that supplement the federal framework.

Companies with operations in Alaska should review their hazardous waste compliance programs, training materials, notification schedules, and waste management procedures to ensure they reflect the newly authorized state program and clearly distinguish between requirements administered by DEC and those for which EPA retains authority.