Alabama CON Report - September 2026

The CONRB adopted the ALJ’s recommended order and awarded a CON to Noland Home Health, LLC for the establishment of a new home health agency in Elmore County, Alabama.

E. AL2026-026, BMC ASC JV, LLC, Jefferson County, AL: Proposes to operate a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Homewood, Jefferson County, Alabama, converting four (4) existing operating rooms from Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital and four (4) procedure rooms focused on providing orthopedic and pain management services. Opposition: None.

Approved.

F. AL2026-027, PBMC ASC JV, LLC, Jefferson County, AL: Proposes to operate a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Homewood, Jefferson County, Alabama, converting four (4) existing operating rooms from Baptist Health Princeton Hospital and four (4) procedure rooms focused on providing orthopedic and pain management services. Opposition: None.

Approved.

G. AL2026-028, Amedisys Home Health, Lawrence County, AL: Proposes to continue operating an existing home health agency following the expiration of its CON exemption on May 23, 2026, in Lawrence County, Alabama. Opposition: None.

Approved.

H. AL2026-029, Premier Healthcare, Inc., Shelby County, AL: Proposes to convert sixteen (16) assisted living facility (ALF) beds to specialty care assisted living facility (SCALF) beds at the existing facility in the city of Helena, Shelby County, Alabama, pursuant to the May 19, 2025, Statistical Update to the 2024-2027 Alabama State Health Plan. Opposition: None.

Approved.

For Informational Purposes Only:

Contested Case: AL2026-003, Preferred Home Health of Lee County, LLC, Lee County, AL: Proposes to establish a home health agency in Lee County, Alabama, pursuant to the Statistical Update to the 2024-2027 Alabama State Health Plan published on May 19, 2025. Opposition: CenterWell Home Health, EH Health Home Health of Alabama, LLC, HomeCare of EAMC. Notices of Intervention and Opposition filed 1/5/2026 by all intervenors. Contested case requests filed by all intervenors on 1/13/2026. ALJ assigned 1/15/2026. ALJ’s recommended order filed 9/11/2026. Exceptions deadline is 9/18/2026 at 5 p.m.

II. Reviewability Determinations and Pending Reviewability Determinations

I. Reviewability Determinations:

RV2026-015, Enhabit, Inc., proposes to execute an indirect change of ownership transaction without a requirement for a Certificate of Need. Status: Non-Reviewable.

RV2026-016, Saad Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Saad Healthcare Services, proposes to relocate a

branch office within Baldwin County. Status: Non-Reviewable.

RV2026-017, Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital, proposes to re-purpose an existing CON-

authorized, mixed-use operating room (OR) to an OR in which open-heart procedures may be

performed. Status: Non-Reviewable.

II. Pending Reviewability Determinations:

RV2026-018, Baptist Health Walker Hospital, proposes to provide elective therapeutic cardiac catheterization services in an existing cardiac catheterization lab. Status: Pending

RV2026-019, Escambia County, Alabama Community Hospitals, Inc. d/b/a Atmore Community Hospital, proposes to convert its existing facility to a critical access hospital (CAH). Status: Pending.

RV2026-021, Switchboard Network, LLC d/b/a CUE Health, proposes to operate a rural clinical workforce and coordinated mobile home-based care program to include skilled home health services, rural workforce placement and staffing, and prenatal and postpartum care management. Status: Pending.

RV2026-022, DCH Regional Medical Center, proposes to renovate the existing 13,217-square-foot kitchen and meal preparation area located on the hospital campus in the City of Tuscaloosa. Status: Pending.

RV2026-023, Curo Health Services, LLC d/b/a Gentiva, proposes to change indirect ownership without a Certificate of Need. Status: Pending.

RV2026-024, Regional Health Management Corporation d/b/a The Surgery Center, LLC, proposes to change indirect upstream ownership of The Surgery Center, LLC. Status: Pending.

RV2026-025, Cardiology, P.C., proposes to add a PET/CT machine to provide cardiac imaging services for its own patients. Status: Pending.

RV2026-026, Jackson Hospital & Clinic, Inc., proposes to change the articles of incorporation of

JHC, which owns and operates the acute care hospital known as Jackson Hospital. Status: Pending.

The next CON Review Board meeting will be held on October 21, 2026.