Alabama CON Report - October 2025

Bradley presents its October 2025 Alabama CON Review Board Update, prepared for the firm's healthcare clients and other interested parties. The firm's Certificate of Need practice utilizes a cross-disciplinary team approach, involving transactional, regulatory, and government relations attorneys. Firm attorneys monitor legislative, regulatory, judicial, and administrative developments related to health planning; routinely advise clients on how these developments affect clients' healthcare businesses; and guide clients through the requirements and regulatory hurdles for client acquisitions, development, and expansions.