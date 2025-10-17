Alabama CON Report - October 2025
Friday, October 17, 2025

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Bradley presents its October 2025 Alabama CON Review Board Update, prepared for the firm's healthcare clients and other interested parties. The firm's Certificate of Need practice utilizes a cross-disciplinary team approach, involving transactional, regulatory, and government relations attorneys. Firm attorneys monitor legislative, regulatory, judicial, and administrative developments related to health planning; routinely advise clients on how these developments affect clients' healthcare businesses; and guide clients through the requirements and regulatory hurdles for client acquisitions, development, and expansions.

Listen to this article

Read the Report Here

© 2025 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Executive Order Reshapes Federal Grants Process
by: J. Lucas Adair, Ph.D.
Government Contractors Working “At Risk” During a Shutdown: Key Considerations
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
Let’s Get to It: Will the Trump Administration Reschedule Marijuana?
by: Whitt Steineker
First Circuit Strikes Additional Blow Against the Value of an OCC Charter
by: David T. Long Jr. , Robin-Renee Keys
Will Artificial Intelligence Increase the Prices of Construction Materials, Equipment, and Labor?
by: Noah Matthews , Zachary B. Stewart
Why the Federal Government Shut Down Could Increase the Likelihood for Corrective Actions When It Reopens for Business
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
Government Shutdown and What It Means for OSHA
by: Timia A. Skelton , Anne R. Yuengert
Georgia Tech Settles False Claims Act Allegations Over Cybersecurity Failures
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
HUD and Ginnie Mae Explore Major Changes to the Reverse Mortgage Industry
by: James W. Wright, Jr. , John Thomas Mostellar III
One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA): Essential Guide for Small Business Owners
by: Jeff Cunningham
Pair of D.C. Circuit Opinions Clarify the “Original Source” Exception to the Public-Disclosure Bar Under the False Claims Act
by: Alexis D. Gregorian
The “Revolutionary FAR Overhaul”: What Government Contractors Need to Know
by: Aron C. Beezley , Patrick R. Quigley
UPDATE - Be Prepared — We’ve Hurled Over the Telehealth Cliff
by: Evangeline O. Lalangas

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 