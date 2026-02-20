Alabama CON Report - February 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026

I. Certificate of Need Program

A. AL2025-021, HH Health System-Morgan, LLC d/b/a Decatur Morgan Hospital, Lawrence
County, AL: Proposes to construct a new, state-of-the-art outpatient medical facility in Lawrence
County, Alabama, to provide an upgraded CT scanner, 3D mammography, X-ray, MRI, respiratory
and physical therapy, and certain laboratory services. Opposition: None.
Approved.
B. AL2026-002, Gulf Health Hospitals, Inc. d/b/a Thomas Hospital, Baldwin County, AL: Proposes
to acquire one (1) additional cardiac catheterization laboratory at Thomas Hospital and the
relocation of the existing cardiovascular unit from the main floor of the hospital to the new
patient tower currently under construction (authorized by CON 3024-H) in the city of Fairhope,
Baldwin County, Alabama. Upon completion, the hospital will have a total of four (4) cardiac
catheterization laboratories and four (4) procedure rooms. Opposition: None.
Approved.
C. AL2026-005, Renal Care Group of the Southeast, Inc. d/b/a Renal Care Group Andalusia,
Covington County, AL: Proposes to expand the existing end-stage renal disease (ESRD) treatment
center comprising eighteen (18) in-center hemodialysis stations, one (1) isolation station, and
two (2) home training stations, through the addition of one (1) in-center hemodialysis station,
resulting in a total of twenty-two (22) stations in Andalusia, Covington County, Alabama.
Opposition: None.
Approved.

II. Reviewability Determinations and Pending Reviewability Determinations

I. Reviewability Determinations:

RV2025-046, HH Health System – Morgan, LLC (Decatur Morgan Hospital), proposes to
construct a comprehensive outpatient clinic on AL-24 in Moulton, Lawrence County, Alabama.
This clinic will provide outpatient services that are currently provided by Decatur Morgan
Hospital. Status: Non-Reviewable.
RV2026-005R, Hale County Health Care Authority d/b/a Hale County Hospital, proposes to
expand its existing Emergency Department. Status: RV2026-005R, Hale County Health Care

Authority d/b/a Hale County Hospital, proposes to expand its existing Emergency Department.
Status: Non-Reviewable.
RV2026-006, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. – Decatur, proposes to add home hemodialysis training and
support as a new modality to its existing clinic in Decatur, Morgan County, Alabama. Status: Non-
Reviewable.
RV2026-007R, The Health Care Authority of the City of Greenville – L.V. Stabler Hospital d/b/a
Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, proposes to convert the existing facility from a
general acute care hospital to a rural emergency hospital (REH) status as part of the hospital’s
long-term strategic planning process. Status: Non-Reviewable.
RV2026-009, Nuclear Care Partners, LLC, proposes to provide no cost healthcare services to
former Department of Energy (DOE) workers who have been diagnosed with work-related
illnesses in all counties in the State of Alabama. Status: Non-Reviewable.

II. Pending Reviewability Determinations:

RV2026-002, IMI Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an independent diagnostic
testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.
RV2026-003, Dothan Diagnostic Imaging Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an
independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.
RV2026-004, Birmingham Physicians Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an
independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.
The next CON Review Board meeting will be held on March 18, 2026.

© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

