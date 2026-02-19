Alabama CON Report - February 2026
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

I. Certificate of Need Program

A. AL2025-021, HH Health System-Morgan, LLC d/b/a Decatur Morgan Hospital, Lawrence 
County, AL: Proposes to construct a new, state-of-the-art outpatient medical facility in Lawrence 
County, Alabama, to provide an upgraded CT scanner, 3D mammography, X-ray, MRI, respiratory 
and physical therapy, and certain laboratory services. Opposition: None. 
Approved. 
B. AL2026-002, Gulf Health Hospitals, Inc. d/b/a Thomas Hospital, Baldwin County, AL: Proposes 
to acquire one (1) additional cardiac catheterization laboratory at Thomas Hospital and the 
relocation of the existing cardiovascular unit from the main floor of the hospital to the new 
patient tower currently under construction (authorized by CON 3024-H) in the city of Fairhope, 
Baldwin County, Alabama. Upon completion, the hospital will have a total of four (4) cardiac 
catheterization laboratories and four (4) procedure rooms. Opposition: None. 
Approved. 
C. AL2026-005, Renal Care Group of the Southeast, Inc. d/b/a Renal Care Group Andalusia, 
Covington County, AL: Proposes to expand the existing end-stage renal disease (ESRD) treatment 
center comprising eighteen (18) in-center hemodialysis stations, one (1) isolation station, and 
two (2) home training stations, through the addition of one (1) in-center hemodialysis station, 
resulting in a total of twenty-two (22) stations in Andalusia, Covington County, Alabama. 
Opposition: None. 
Approved.

II. Reviewability Determinations and Pending Reviewability Determinations

I. Reviewability Determinations:

RV2025-046, HH Health System – Morgan, LLC (Decatur Morgan Hospital), proposes to 
construct a comprehensive outpatient clinic on AL-24 in Moulton, Lawrence County, Alabama. 
This clinic will provide outpatient services that are currently provided by Decatur Morgan 
Hospital. Status: Non-Reviewable. 
RV2026-005R, Hale County Health Care Authority d/b/a Hale County Hospital, proposes to 
expand its existing Emergency Department. Status: RV2026-005R, Hale County Health Care

Authority d/b/a Hale County Hospital, proposes to expand its existing Emergency Department. 
Status: Non-Reviewable. 
RV2026-006, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. – Decatur, proposes to add home hemodialysis training and 
support as a new modality to its existing clinic in Decatur, Morgan County, Alabama. Status: Non- 
Reviewable. 
RV2026-007R, The Health Care Authority of the City of Greenville – L.V. Stabler Hospital d/b/a 
Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, proposes to convert the existing facility from a 
general acute care hospital to a rural emergency hospital (REH) status as part of the hospital’s 
long-term strategic planning process. Status: Pending. 
RV2026-009, Nuclear Care Partners, LLC, proposes to provide no cost healthcare services to 
former Department of Energy (DOE) workers who have been diagnosed with work-related 
illnesses in all counties in the State of Alabama. Status: Pending.

II. Pending Reviewability Determinations:

RV2026-002, IMI Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an independent diagnostic 
testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending. 
RV2026-003, Dothan Diagnostic Imaging Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an 
independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending. 
RV2026-004, Birmingham Physicians Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an 
independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending. 
The next CON Review Board meeting will be held on March 18, 2026.

© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

We Need More Screen Time – Let’s Watch Our Employees
by: John W. Hargrove , Jennifer M. Trulock
Florida’s Renewed Push for Cyber Litigation Reform
by: Alexis M. Buese , Eric Setterlund
From Convenience to Courtroom- Florida’s Expanding Website “Wiretapping” Litigation Risk
by: Alexis M. Buese , Eric Setterlund
OFAC Enforcement Action Against IMG Academy, LLC- Implications for Schools, Universities, and Other Academic Institutions
by: Jonathan "Jack" Harrington , Paul Ney
What 8(a) Contractors Should Do After Receiving an SBA Suspension Notice
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
Can’t I Just “WFH”? Best ADA Practices for Evaluating Remote Work Requests
by: Katherine E. Griffin , Keith S. Anderson
Better Late Than Never: Creating a Buy-Sell Agreement for Business Partners Considering a Corporate Post-Nup
by: Ladd Hirsch
FinCEN’s New Exceptive Relief Order: A Welcome Change, But Not a Green Light to Relax Your BSA/AML Vigilance
by: Jonathan "Jack" Harrington
Developer Liable to Contractor for Misrepresentations Regarding Project Funding
by: John Mark Goodman , W. Hunter Webb
Love Was Not in the Air — and the EEOC and a Jury Took Notice
by: Timia A. Skelton , Jennifer M. Trulock
What Importers Need to Know as the Supreme Court Decides the Fate of IEEPA Tariffs
by: Jeffrey M. Harvey , J. Allen Sullivan Jr.
Upcoming SECURE 2.0 Amendment Deadline- Has Your Plan Been Amended?
by: Caleb L. Barron
Don’t Stop Me Now: Alabama Court Tells Unhappy Applicants for Medical Cannabis Licenses to Chill for Now
by: Mason Kruse

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 