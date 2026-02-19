Alabama CON Report - February 2026

I. Certificate of Need Program

A. AL2025-021, HH Health System-Morgan, LLC d/b/a Decatur Morgan Hospital, Lawrence

County, AL: Proposes to construct a new, state-of-the-art outpatient medical facility in Lawrence

County, Alabama, to provide an upgraded CT scanner, 3D mammography, X-ray, MRI, respiratory

and physical therapy, and certain laboratory services. Opposition: None.

Approved.

B. AL2026-002, Gulf Health Hospitals, Inc. d/b/a Thomas Hospital, Baldwin County, AL: Proposes

to acquire one (1) additional cardiac catheterization laboratory at Thomas Hospital and the

relocation of the existing cardiovascular unit from the main floor of the hospital to the new

patient tower currently under construction (authorized by CON 3024-H) in the city of Fairhope,

Baldwin County, Alabama. Upon completion, the hospital will have a total of four (4) cardiac

catheterization laboratories and four (4) procedure rooms. Opposition: None.

Approved.

C. AL2026-005, Renal Care Group of the Southeast, Inc. d/b/a Renal Care Group Andalusia,

Covington County, AL: Proposes to expand the existing end-stage renal disease (ESRD) treatment

center comprising eighteen (18) in-center hemodialysis stations, one (1) isolation station, and

two (2) home training stations, through the addition of one (1) in-center hemodialysis station,

resulting in a total of twenty-two (22) stations in Andalusia, Covington County, Alabama.

Opposition: None.

Approved.

II. Reviewability Determinations and Pending Reviewability Determinations

I. Reviewability Determinations:

RV2025-046, HH Health System – Morgan, LLC (Decatur Morgan Hospital), proposes to

construct a comprehensive outpatient clinic on AL-24 in Moulton, Lawrence County, Alabama.

This clinic will provide outpatient services that are currently provided by Decatur Morgan

Hospital. Status: Non-Reviewable.

RV2026-005R, Hale County Health Care Authority d/b/a Hale County Hospital, proposes to

Status: Non-Reviewable.

RV2026-006, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. – Decatur, proposes to add home hemodialysis training and

support as a new modality to its existing clinic in Decatur, Morgan County, Alabama. Status: Non-

Reviewable.

RV2026-007R, The Health Care Authority of the City of Greenville – L.V. Stabler Hospital d/b/a

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, proposes to convert the existing facility from a

general acute care hospital to a rural emergency hospital (REH) status as part of the hospital’s

long-term strategic planning process. Status: Pending.

RV2026-009, Nuclear Care Partners, LLC, proposes to provide no cost healthcare services to

former Department of Energy (DOE) workers who have been diagnosed with work-related

illnesses in all counties in the State of Alabama. Status: Pending.

II. Pending Reviewability Determinations:

RV2026-002, IMI Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an independent diagnostic

testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.

RV2026-003, Dothan Diagnostic Imaging Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an

independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.

RV2026-004, Birmingham Physicians Radiology, PLLC, proposes to convert its facility to an

independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF). Status: Pending.

The next CON Review Board meeting will be held on March 18, 2026.