Alabama CON Report - April 2026
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Bradley presents its April 2026 Alabama CON Review Board Update, prepared for the firm's healthcare clients and other interested parties. The firm's Certificate of Need practice utilizes a cross-disciplinary team approach, involving transactional, regulatory, and government relations attorneys. Firm attorneys monitor legislative, regulatory, judicial, and administrative developments related to health planning; routinely advise clients on how these developments affect clients' healthcare businesses; and guide clients through the requirements and regulatory hurdles for client acquisitions, development, and expansions.

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Current Public Notices

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PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
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