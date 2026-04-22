Alabama CON Report - April 2026
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Bradley presents its April 2026 Alabama CON Review Board Update, prepared for the firm's healthcare clients and other interested parties. The firm's Certificate of Need practice utilizes a cross-disciplinary team approach, involving transactional, regulatory, and government relations attorneys. Firm attorneys monitor legislative, regulatory, judicial, and administrative developments related to health planning; routinely advise clients on how these developments affect clients' healthcare businesses; and guide clients through the requirements and regulatory hurdles for client acquisitions, development, and expansions.
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