Alabama Commission Votes to Issue Four Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses
Friday, December 12, 2025

This morning, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to issue dispensary licenses to four applicants. Absent a stay entered by a court or the commission, three of those licenses will be issued on January 8, 2026. Those three are GP6 Wellness LLC, RJK Holdings LLC, and CCS of Alabama LLC. Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC is in line to be issued a license as soon as January 26, 2026.  

This is a big deal. Obviously, it’s a significant achievement for those issued licenses after four years of ups and downs. It’s also significant because the issuance of a dispensary license means that physicians can began getting qualified to certify patients to obtain medical cannabis.

Importantly, as noted by AL.com:

Issuance of the dispensary licenses is necessary not only as a practical step to make the products available, but also because the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will not certify doctors to recommend the medical cannabis to patients until at least one dispensary license is issued.

There is one potential fly in the ointment – you guessed it, litigation. If a court or the AMCC stays the issuance of the licenses, there could be a delay of undetermined duration. Maybe I’m being naïve or just willing it to be true, but my sense is that this will be the rare instance in the process where there will not be a protracted delay. We’ll know in the next 28 days, and I assure you that we’ll stay on top of it so you don’t have to.

Thanks for stopping by.

