AIA Reviews- An Alternative to Litigation, not a Second Chance

Addressing the scope of discretionary institution under the America Invents Act (AIA), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) denied institution of inter partes review (IPR), concluding that the petitioner was attempting to use the Patent Trial & Appeal Board as a “second bite at the apple” after unsuccessfully litigating substantially similar invalidity issues in district court, contrary to the AIA’s purpose of providing a streamlined alternative to litigation. Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. v. Kurin, Inc., IPR2026-00097, Paper 17 (Director May 14, 2026).

Magnolia challenged the validity of Kurin’s patent directed to a blood-testing device in district court. After the district court excluded Magnolia’s invalidity expert based on disclosure deficiencies related to claim construction and a jury subsequently found the patent not invalid, Magnolia filed an IPR petition asserting substantially similar anticipation and obviousness grounds. The Director denied institution, concluding that Magnolia had already had a full and fair opportunity to litigate those issues in district court and was improperly attempting to relitigate them before the Board.

The Director explained that Congress created IPRs and post-grant reviews (PGRs) under the AIA to provide streamlined and cost-effective alternatives to district court litigation, not to facilitate repetitive validity challenges or expand parallel litigation. The decision noted that, in practice, many petitioners pursue AIA review alongside district court litigation, sometimes asserting overlapping invalidity theories or taking inconsistent positions across forums, thereby increasing costs and burdening both patent owners and the USPTO.

The Director further emphasized that AIA proceedings serve broader public-interest objectives beyond resolving private disputes, including promoting efficiency, fairness, predictability, and the integrity of the patent system. In exercising discretionary institution authority, the USPTO considers factors such as examiner error, inconsistent positions across forums, settled expectations, and whether institution would represent an appropriate use of USPTO resources.

Applying those principles, the Director concluded that Magnolia’s petition fell outside the intended purpose of AIA review because Magnolia was not using the Board as an alternative forum for resolving validity disputes, but instead to relitigate substantially similar invalidity theories after an unfavorable outcome in district court. The Director emphasized that Magnolia had already contested validity in district court using anticipation and obviousness grounds similar to those asserted in the petition and that the parties had expended substantial resources litigating those issues.

The Director rejected Magnolia’s argument that institution was warranted because no tribunal had adjudicated the merits of its anticipation and obviousness theories after the district court excluded its expert testimony. According to the Director, Magnolia had a full and fair opportunity to litigate those issues, and the exclusion of its expert resulted from deficiencies within Magnolia’s control. Permitting institution under those circumstances, the Director explained, would improperly allow Magnolia to obtain a “second bite at the apple” before the USPTO.

In discussing the public-interest considerations that inform discretionary institution decisions, the Director highlighted several precedential and informative decisions addressing issues such as substantial examiner error, inconsistent positions across forums, foreign sovereign petitioners, and settled expectations. The Director explained that these decisions reflect the USPTO’s broader effort to ensure that AIA proceedings are used in a manner consistent with Congress’s intended purpose of promoting fairness, efficiency, and integrity in the patent system.

Ultimately, the Director denied institution, finding that Magnolia sought to use the Board to revisit substantially similar invalidity issues after failing to prevail in district court. The decision emphasized that Magnolia had already invested substantial resources litigating anticipation and obviousness theories in district court and that the subsequent petition represented an improper attempt to relitigate those issues before the USPTO. The Director therefore concluded that discretionary denial was warranted under the circumstances presented.