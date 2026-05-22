AI Transcription Tools in Health Care: What In-House Counsel Needs to Get Right

Key Takeaways

In-house counsel should treat artificial intelligence (AI) governance as a legal and compliance priority—not simply a technology decision to be made by the business—because these tools can generate costs and claims that may later surface in litigation, investigations, or audits.

A single AI transcription workflow can generate multiple records—audio, transcripts, summaries, draft notes, and system logs—each with its own privacy, access, retention, and disclosure risks that in-house counsel must be prepared to address.

In-house counsel should ensure that Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) clearly address ownership and control of AI-generated output, align retention and deletion requirements with the organization’s broader policies, and clearly define breach notification procedures and responsibilities.

Some states are beginning to impose AI-specific consent requirements in provider-patient interactions, and in-house counsel should ensure that the organization has a process in place to comply with applicable state privacy, confidentiality, notice, and consent laws.

In-house counsel should put protocols in place to address “shadow AI,” where employees use unapproved tools outside monitored systems with the potential to turn an ordinary compliance lapse into a regulatory investigation.

Introduction

AI is changing health care faster than almost any other technology in recent memory. Among the most rapidly adopted applications are transcription tools that record encounters, convert speech to text, generate draft notes, and support scheduling, intake, triage, and other administrative workflows. These tools promise meaningful gains in efficiency and may help reduce documentation burdens that need to be verified for accuracy. But they also introduce familiar legal risks in a new form: privacy exposure, storage and review costs, record-integrity concerns, billing risk, and potential professional liability.

These risks arise because AI transcription tools do more than document conversations. In clinical and operational settings alike, they create new records and preserve verbal communications in a form that may impact treatment plans, affect billing entries, or resurface in discovery requests during audits, investigations, or litigation. As a result, for health care organizations, AI governance must be a legal and compliance priority, not simply a technology decision made by the business.

Regulatory Landscape

Privacy, Confidentiality, and Data Use

Privacy and confidentiality are often the first and most immediate compliance concerns. AI transcription tools routinely capture physician-patient conversations, dictated content, transcripts, summaries, and related metadata. In health care settings, these materials will often contain protected health information (PHI) and may also trigger obligations under state privacy, confidentiality, notice, and recording laws.

PHI carries obligations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and state analogs, such as the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act. Those obligations grow more complex when patient information moves through multiple systems, vendors, and processing environments. For that reason, organizations should start by understanding what information AI is capturing, where it goes, who can access it, and under what controls.

When an external transcription vendor creates, receives, maintains, or transmits PHI on behalf of a health care organization, HIPAA’s Privacy and Security Rules and business associate requirements will generally apply. AI transcription workflows present particular risk because they may generate multiple PHI-containing records from a single encounter (e.g., audio files, transcripts, summaries, draft notes, and system logs), each with its own access, retention, and disclosure implications, as well as downstream storage and review costs.

Where feasible, organizations should apply data-minimization principles and evaluate whether identifiable information is necessary for the intended use. De-identification may be appropriate for testing, analytics, or other secondary uses, if consistent with HIPAA and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) guidance. In operational transcription workflows, however, identifiable information will often be unavoidable. The practical compliance question is whether the information is collected and used within clear technical, contractual, and internal controls and retained no longer than necessary.

Those obligations also follow the data. BAAs and related data-use terms should address the issues unique to transcription tools. At a minimum, they should:

define ownership and control of recordings, transcripts, summaries, and other outputs;

limit the vendor’s use and disclosure of all information, including but not limited to PHI, to the functions permitted by the agreement and applicable law;

establish retention and deletion requirements consistent with the organization’s record-management obligations, litigation-hold procedures, and any applicable legal requirements;

address encryption in transit and at rest; and

provide audit rights and breach-notification mechanisms appropriate to the processing environment.

Without these contractual and technical safeguards, even a well-intentioned AI deployment can become a reportable breach with significant regulatory and reputational consequences.

Accuracy, Reliability, and Downstream Liability

Privacy, however, is only part of the exposure. Because transcription tools can shape the patient record and influence reimbursement as well as future clinical care, they also create cost, documentation, and liability risks.

Automated transcription and summarization tools lack clinical judgment and may be subject to error. They may misidentify speakers, confuse similar-sounding names, diseases, or medications, omit acronyms or technical terms, misinterpret overlapping exchanges, or inaccurately capture medication names, diagnoses, dosages, or follow-up instructions. They may also preserve side comments, incomplete thoughts, or background discussions never intended to become part of the formal record. In clinical settings, those errors can affect the integrity of the medical record; in operational settings, they can distort compliance meetings, peer review discussions, board deliberations, or internal investigations.

From a governance perspective, transcription tools should function as documentation support, not as the final clinical record. They may reduce administrative burden, but they cannot displace professional judgment or careful review of the final product. If a tool inadequately hears or misunderstands a statement, omits material information, or generates an inaccurate summary, the resulting record may be incomplete or misleading. Liability will often turn on whether the organization clearly defined the tool’s role and required meaningful human review before outputs were incorporated into the medical record or relied upon for operational purposes.

The risks also extend beyond patient care. Inaccurate transcription may affect coding, billing, claims support, utilization review, and downstream audits. Retained recordings and related outputs may also create significant review costs in audits, investigations, or litigation. If AI-generated text is incorporated into the record without adequate review and later supports an inaccurate claim, the result may be overpayment exposure and, in some cases, False Claims Act scrutiny. Validation, user review, and performance monitoring can help create a more defensible record if the tool’s accuracy is later challenged.

Organizations should also watch for performance variability. Transcription tools may perform differently depending on accent, dialect, background noise, multiple speakers, or encounter structure. Those issues are not merely technical; they may affect documentation quality, record reliability, and, in some circumstances, equitable performance across patient populations. Health care organizations should test and document these issues before deployment and monitor them during use.

Human Oversight and Accountability

In health care, responsibility for the medical record cannot be delegated to AI transcription tools. Human oversight is an essential safeguard in any health care organization’s use of AI transcription tools. Licensed professionals and other authorized personnel must remain responsible for deciding what is accurate, complete, and appropriate for inclusion in the record. Technology may assist the work, but it does not remove the health care entity’s responsibility for it.

Organizations should maintain close review of how transcription tools are used, whether outputs are being reviewed appropriately, and whether workflows are creating avoidable errors. Each tool should be approved for a defined purpose, assessed before implementation, and monitored after deployment. That oversight should also be documented. If the integrity of a record, a patient outcome, or a billing practice is later challenged, the organization will need to show that it exercised reasonable supervision over the system and did not permit unreviewed automation to substitute for trained judgment.

Human review also helps mitigate automation bias—the tendency to defer to machine-generated content without sufficient independent evaluation. A multidisciplinary oversight structure, typically involving clinical leadership, compliance, information security, health information management, and legal counsel, can help ensure that responsibility for governance is shared and that concerns are escalated before they become enforcement problems.

Consent, Disclosure, Notice, and Patient Trust

Transparency remains an important source of legal risk for AI transcription tools. In many health care settings, individuals may not realize that a conversation is being recorded, transcribed, summarized, or processed by an AI-enabled platform. This concern is particularly acute where the technology is used in clinical encounters, care management calls, or patient service interactions.

State law is playing an increasingly important role in this area. Some states impose notice and consent requirements for recording communications, and others are beginning to address the use of AI in health care interactions more directly, including by requiring licensed professionals to provide notice of the recording and obtain both oral (on the recording) and separate written consent before using AI tools to record or transcribe therapy sessions. Organizations should therefore evaluate applicable state recording, consent, and confidentiality laws before deploying these tools, particularly in therapy, behavioral health, and other sensitive settings.

Informed consent remains a cornerstone of ethical and lawful health care practice. When technology plays a substantive role in documenting an encounter, organizations should consider whether patients have been given a clear explanation of that role. Consent materials, privacy notices, and workflow scripts should be updated to describe AI involvement in accessible language, and clinicians should be trained to discuss these disclosures consistently with patients. These steps can reduce legal risk and reinforce patient trust.

Vendor Relationships and Third-Party Exposure

For AI transcription tools, some of the most consequential legal risk sits behind the user interface—in the vendor relationships, subcontracting arrangements, and data-handling practices that support the technology.

Transcription vendors often process or store PHI on behalf of health care organizations, creating HIPAA and state-law exposure if these relationships are not tightly controlled. Contracts should clearly define ownership of recordings, transcripts, summaries, and related outputs; restrict uses beyond the contracted service; and specify standards for retention, deletion, and breach notification that align with the organization’s compliance program. Enterprise vendors that can demonstrate secure, segregated environments and provide meaningful audit rights should be favored over consumer platforms that lack comparable safeguards.

The growth of “shadow AI” further complicates this risk. When employees turn to unapproved consumer tools, sensitive information can move outside monitored systems and undermine even well-constructed vendor controls. In health care, that kind of informal adoption can quickly transform an ordinary compliance lapse into a regulatory investigation.

From an enforcement perspective, the risks are not theoretical. Uncontrolled disclosures of PHI may draw scrutiny from the HHS Office for Civil Rights and state attorneys general. Misuse of AI-generated documentation that affects billing or claims submissions may also create False Claims Act exposure. The legal duties themselves are not new. However, the speed and scale of the risk exposure associated with these tools can amplify mistakes.

Managing Risk in Practice

AI transcription tools can deliver real value for health care organizations, but only if organizations put the right guardrails in place before use becomes widespread. These guardrails include the following:

Establish a clear policy framework. Organizations should identify who may approve transcription tools, what use cases are permitted, how these use cases are evaluated, and how exceptions are documented and escalated. The policy should integrate with existing HIPAA, privacy, information security, and records-management programs and should make clear that AI-generated content may be subject to retention and legal-hold obligations, including audio and other source materials.

Organizations should identify who may approve transcription tools, what use cases are permitted, how these use cases are evaluated, and how exceptions are documented and escalated. The policy should integrate with existing HIPAA, privacy, information security, and records-management programs and should make clear that AI-generated content may be subject to retention and legal-hold obligations, including audio and other source materials. Map the data flow. Mapping where recordings, transcripts, summaries, and related metadata are created, stored, and shared helps compliance and security teams align the data flows with record-management, privacy, and discovery requirements. That review should identify who controls each category of data, how access is granted, whether the materials become part of the legal medical record or other official business records, and how retention and deletion are managed across systems. Because these materials may later be treated as business records, organizations should update retention, legal hold, and deletion practices to avoid discovery gaps and spoliation concerns. Short retention periods may help control storage and review costs, but they must be evaluated in light of applicable retention obligations. If a litigation hold applies, these materials may need to be preserved.

Mapping where recordings, transcripts, summaries, and related metadata are created, stored, and shared helps compliance and security teams align the data flows with record-management, privacy, and discovery requirements. That review should identify who controls each category of data, how access is granted, whether the materials become part of the legal medical record or other official business records, and how retention and deletion are managed across systems. Because these materials may later be treated as business records, organizations should update retention, legal hold, and deletion practices to avoid discovery gaps and spoliation concerns. Short retention periods may help control storage and review costs, but they must be evaluated in light of applicable retention obligations. If a litigation hold applies, these materials may need to be preserved. Tighten vendor oversight . Treat vendor oversight as an extension of the company’s own compliance risks and obligations. Agreements should impose clear requirements for data use, retention, deletion, breach response, and auditability. The health care entity must also be able to demonstrate that it communicates these requirements to vendors and holds them accountable for compliance.

. Treat vendor oversight as an extension of the company’s own compliance risks and obligations. Agreements should impose clear requirements for data use, retention, deletion, breach response, and auditability. The health care entity must also be able to demonstrate that it communicates these requirements to vendors and holds them accountable for compliance. Set clear expectations for users . Clinicians and staff should be trained on and understand both the utility and the limitations of transcription tools, including when outputs must be independently reviewed before use or signature. Training should also make clear that unapproved consumer tools are prohibited and may expose the organization to significant regulatory and reputational risk.

. Clinicians and staff should be trained on and understand both the utility and the limitations of transcription tools, including when outputs must be independently reviewed before use or signature. Training should also make clear that unapproved consumer tools are prohibited and may expose the organization to significant regulatory and reputational risk. Monitor use in practice. Organizations should identify where recordings occur, who can access transcripts and summaries, how errors are corrected, and when issues are escalated.

Organizations should identify where recordings occur, who can access transcripts and summaries, how errors are corrected, and when issues are escalated. Pilot before broad rollout. Test AI meeting and transcription tools in lower-risk settings before the technology is rolled out more broadly so privacy, operational, and record-management issues can be identified early. Legal, compliance, privacy, and HR should be part of the evaluation from the outset. All steps in the rollout process should be documented in detail, so that the organization can later demonstrate that it exercised due care in the establishment of the system. Complete documentation of the process can also assist in identifying pressure points in the event something goes wrong in the broad rollout.

Conclusion

AI transcription tools can deliver real operational value, but only if governance keeps pace with adoption. Organizations that get this right will treat these tools like any other high-risk health care process: with clear governance, careful contracting, defined oversight, and practical control over how records are created, used, retained, and reviewed. As state legislatures and federal regulators continue to sharpen their focus on AI in health care, the organizations best positioned to manage enforcement risk will be those that build these frameworks now, before adoption outpaces oversight.