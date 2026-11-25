More than 150 children’s safety organizations and experts are urging Amazon and eBay to stop selling toys with built-in AI chatbots and to warn customers about potential risks. In an open letter led by Fairplay, advocates argue that these products are cheap, easy to buy, and largely untested, and that chatbot conversations could expose children to inappropriate content, dangerous instructions, or features designed to keep them engaged.

The concerns have some support in testing cited by the advocates. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s 2026 Trouble in Toyland report said that, among the seven AI toys tested, two provided sexually explicit information and instructions on finding dangerous household items. The report also cautioned that safety protections in some toys could break down over time. Advocates say the toys’ conversational and interactive features may make them less predictable than traditional talking toys and could encourage emotional dependence.

The debate is gaining attention from retailers and lawmakers. The website eBay said it continually evaluates its marketplace policies and engages with regulators, while California has enacted a ban on toys with built-in chatbots and New York lawmakers have passed a similar moratorium. A federal bill would also ban AI chatbots in toys. As scrutiny grows, retailers and toy makers face pressure to address what these products can say to children, and what safeguards can reliably prevent inappropriate interactions. To read the full report, click here.