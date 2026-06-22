AI Powered Investigations for High Stakes Matters
Monday, June 22, 2026
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How AI is modernizing investigations for high-stakes matters

As scrutiny intensifies, leaders must understand how AI can strengthen investigations without compromising reliability, privilege or trust.

In brief

  • AI is transforming investigations by accelerating analysis of communications, transactions and evidence while improving accuracy and early decision‑making.
  • These benefits depend on disciplined governance, transparency and human judgment to ensure defensibility under regulatory and legal scrutiny.
  • Leaders should expect advisors to deploy AI responsibly, validate outputs and protect privilege throughout the investigative lifecycle.

As organizations expand their use of AI across the enterprise, even the most complex and non‑routine activities are being reshaped — including corporate and government investigations. These matters often represent a company’s most consequential and urgent challenges, requiring the expertise of legal advisors and forensic specialists who have traditionally relied on labor-intensive methods. AI is transforming both the speed and scale of these efforts, enabling teams to work more efficiently and with far greater accuracy and insight. Leadership teams overseeing such matters will increasingly depend on professionals who can integrate AI appropriately to realize these benefits.

Even highly complex, bespoke investigations can gain significant advantages from AI. Generative AI (GenAI), agentic tools, predictive analytics, and advanced legal technology platforms enable investigators to rapidly analyse vast data sets, detect patterns of misconduct, and build case narratives like never before. AI not only reduces professional hours and associated costs but also accelerates the ability to pinpoint and intervene — helping organizations “stop the bleeding” sooner and return to normal operations more quickly. In critical matters where days, not weeks, count, these capabilities are transformative.

But the benefits of AI do not diminish the need for professional judgment and responsible application. High-stakes investigations face intense scrutiny from regulators, auditors, boards and litigators. Heightened transparency and defensibility remain key considerations in deploying AI. AI should therefore serve as a powerful accelerant — not a replacement — for the expertise required to navigate sensitive and nuanced matters.

Boards, committees, executives and legal counsel who oversee investigations — and rely heavily on external advisors — should expect their advisors to answer two essential questions:

  • What benefits can we realize on this matter through the use of AI?
  • How will AI be applied responsibly to ensure the work withstands scrutiny?
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