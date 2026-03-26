The AI Knows Too Much: When Employees Feed Trade Secrets into Generative AI Tools
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Every time an employee pastes proprietary source code, a customer list, or a confidential business strategy into ChatGPTClaude, or Google Gemini, they may be quietly dismantling the legal protections that make those secrets worth protecting. Courts and regulators are only beginning to grapple with this problem, and right now, the burden of preventing it falls squarely on employers.

The Legal Stakes

Under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (“DTSA”) and the Uniform Trade Secrets Act (“UTSA”) as adopted across most states, a trade secret plaintiff must show that the information at issue was subject to reasonable measures to maintain its secrecy. Courts have historically credited measures like confidentiality agreements, physical access controls, and employee training—but those safeguards were designed for a world of thumb drives and disgruntled employees. They were not built for a world where a well-meaning engineer can, in seconds, transmit an entire corpus of proprietary data to a third-party AI platform operating under terms of service that may permit the provider to use inputs for model training.

The issue is not hypothetical. Even setting aside the question of whether a vendor actually uses inputs for training, the mere act of entering trade secrets into a public generative AI tool may itself threaten their protected status. In February 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York addressed a closely related question in United States v. Heppner, holding that attorney-client privilege did not extend to documents a party had prepared using Claude (Anthropic’s generative AI platform) and later shared with their attorney. The court observed that Anthropic’s Privacy Policy permits the sharing of users’ personal data with certain third parties, and concluded that users of AI “do not have substantial privacy interests” in their communications with public AI platforms.

The trade secret implications are direct. Just as a privilege holder cannot claim confidentiality over communications routed through a third party with independent access rights, a company that inputs trade secrets into a public AI tool—particularly one that cannot guarantee confidentiality—risks a finding that it voluntarily disclosed that information to an outside party. That finding would be fatal to the reasonable measures element of any subsequent trade secret claim. Heppner arose in the privilege context, but its underlying logic is one that courts and opposing counsel will predictably deploy in trade secret litigation. Beyond litigation risk, however, employers must also contend with labor law constraints when crafting their response.

NLRA/NLRB Risks in AI Acceptable Use Policies

Employers drafting AI acceptable use policies must navigate an additional constraint: the National Labor Relations Act. The NLRB has made clear that overbroad workplace policies that could reasonably chill employees from discussing wages, working conditions, or collective activity are unlawful regardless of employer intent. 

AI policies must be narrowly tailored to protecting legitimate business interests—specifically, trade secrets and proprietary information—and employment counsel should review any policy before it goes live. A blanket ban on all AI tool use, or a sweeping confidentiality mandate that captures AI-generated content without limitation, can draw scrutiny if employees or unions argue the policy restricts protected concerted activity. Getting this balance wrong can transform a trade secret protection effort into an unfair labor practice charge.

Building a Defensible Program

While the “reasonable measures” standard does not require perfection, it requires reasonableness in light of the company’s circumstances and the value of the information at stake. Critically, that standard is evaluated at the time of the alleged misappropriation. A policy adopted after a disclosure event provides no retroactive protection. The following steps go beyond basic agreement updates and are most likely to be credited by courts in the AI context.

  1. Written AI Acceptable Use Policy. Identify categories of information that may not be entered into external AI platforms, such as source code, customer lists, financial projections, and M&A targets, and distinguish between approved enterprise tools and consumer-facing tools. Separately, require written employee acknowledgment at onboarding and annually.
  2. Vendor Audit and Enterprise Agreement Review. Audit the terms of service and data processing agreements for every AI tool in use, focusing on whether the vendor retains training rights over inputs, what security certifications apply, and whether the enterprise product has adequate data isolation from the consumer version.
  3. Technical Controls. Policies alone are insufficient. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools configured to block uploads of sensitive data categories to unapproved platforms, network-level restrictions on consumer AI sites from corporate devices, and audit logging of AI tool use are the kinds of technical measures courts are most likely to credit.
  4. Targeted, Documented Training. General confidentiality training that predates the AI era is not adequate. Scenario-based training that concretely illustrates what kinds of prompts create risk and why, should be delivered and documented.
  5. Updated Employment and IP Agreements. Confidentiality and IP assignment agreements should be reviewed and updated to expressly address generative AI, making clear that trade secret obligations apply equally to disclosure through AI prompts, and that AI-generated outputs incorporating proprietary information remain company IP.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Employee intent is largely irrelevant; the well-meaning engineer who debugged proprietary code using an unapproved AI tool has created the same legal problem as a bad actor who deliberately exfiltrated data. The message from United States v. Heppner—that users of public AI platforms do not have substantial privacy interests in what they share with those platforms—is one that courts are likely to find persuasive well beyond the privilege context. Companies that treat AI governance as a trade secret protection issue, not merely a technology policy, and build the vendor, technical, and training infrastructure to match will be better positioned both to protect their most valuable assets and to pursue DTSA claims if protection fails.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

The Doctor Is In—Breach: Six Pitfalls In Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
DEI Duel: EEOC Signals Intensified Scrutiny of Employer Policies as Former Officials Sound the Alarm
by: Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Considers New Ownership and Identity Verification Requirements for Medicare-Enrolled Providers and Suppliers
by: Adam Herbst
Texas Attorney General Takes on Pharma Again
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Audrey Mercer
Banksy Unveiled: Exit Through the Auction House
by: Robert A. Darwell
Expanding, Yet Under Fire: Takeaways on The False Claims Act in 2026 from the ABA White Collar Crime Institute
by: Jennifer N. Le , Krista Landis
Data Flows Easier Between Brazil and EU
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
China Raises the Stakes on Trade Secret Protection: What Companies and Counsel Need to Know About the New Rules
by: Yuanmei Lu , Zhenye Wang
Cookies, “Significant Risk,” and 2026 CCPA Assessments
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Meaningful Changes in the Certificate of Need (CON) Landscape: Health Equity Impact Assessments
by: Madeline Cunnion , Krysten Thomas
California Court Orders CFPB to Continue Requesting Federal Reserve Funding
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Establishes Digital Asset Framework and Requires Cryptocurrency Options in Public Retirement Plans
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Swiss Federal Supreme Court Grants Jordan Chiles Request for Review of CAS Award
by: Neil A.F. Popović

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 