AI in the Jury Box: Promise, Limits and the Role of Human Deliberation

Last fall, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law reportedly used ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok as jurors in a mock trial based on a real juvenile case. At the same time, AI-powered jury research platforms are entering the litigation consulting market, offering attorneys and claims professionals rapid assessments of liability, comparative fault, and potential damages.

These tools can provide valuable early insights. They may help legal teams test competing narratives, identify themes that resonate and flag arguments that could be poorly received, all faster and at a lower cost than traditional jury research. However, lawyers should distinguish reliability from validity. An AI simulation may consistently measure individual reactions to a case summary yet still fail to capture how an actual jury reaches a verdict. Real jurors discuss evidence, challenge each other’s assumptions, and revise their views through deliberation. Venue-specific attitudes and community norms also shape outcomes in ways that broad simulated populations may not reflect.

AI jury research is therefore best viewed as a screening tool rather than a substitute for focus groups, mock trials, or other interactive methods. It can inform early case assessment and help counsel decide where deeper research is warranted, but its polished percentages and damages ranges should not be mistaken for predictions of an actual verdict. For legal teams, the key question is not whether AI or traditional research is categorically better, it is whether the chosen method measures the issue that matters. When a case turns on contested evidence, group dynamics, and collective judgment, human deliberation remains central.