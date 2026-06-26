AI in Insurance: The Real Test Is Readiness, Not Technology

After several years of experimenting with generative AI, machine learning, and AI agents, many insurers are no longer asking whether AI belongs in the business. The harder question is whether a pilot is ready to scale. The answer usually is not found in the model architecture or the novelty of the tool. It is found in how the organization talks about AI: whether leaders can tie the use case to specific business outcomes, define the process changes required, and explain how human teams will rely on the output in day-to-day work.

That distinction matters because AI can easily become a solution in search of a problem. A technically impressive pilot may still fail if it addresses an “interesting” problem rather than an important one. The AI use cases most likely to scale are the ones embedded into core workflows, not bolted on as side experiments. In insurance, that often means giving underwriters, claims teams, or operations personnel tools that help them review, prioritize, and decide more effectively, while preserving clear human oversight and accountability.

For carriers, the scaling question is also a governance question. Before expanding an AI pilot, organizations need to be clear about whether AI is making decisions, recommending actions, summarizing information, or helping employees work faster. They also need data showing whether users trust the tool, when they override it, and where it may create downstream risk across interconnected systems. Moving too fast without governance creates obvious regulatory and operational concerns. But waiting too long has its own risk. The carriers best positioned for the next phase of AI adoption will be those that treat scaling as a readiness exercise: aligning business value, workflow design, oversight, infrastructure, and regulatory expectations before the pilot becomes part of the enterprise.