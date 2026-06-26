AI in Insurance: The Real Test Is Readiness, Not Technology
Friday, June 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

After several years of experimenting with generative AI, machine learning, and AI agents, many insurers are no longer asking whether AI belongs in the business. The harder question is whether a pilot is ready to scale. The answer usually is not found in the model architecture or the novelty of the tool. It is found in how the organization talks about AI: whether leaders can tie the use case to specific business outcomes, define the process changes required, and explain how human teams will rely on the output in day-to-day work.

That distinction matters because AI can easily become a solution in search of a problem. A technically impressive pilot may still fail if it addresses an “interesting” problem rather than an important one. The AI use cases most likely to scale are the ones embedded into core workflows, not bolted on as side experiments. In insurance, that often means giving underwriters, claims teams, or operations personnel tools that help them review, prioritize, and decide more effectively, while preserving clear human oversight and accountability.

For carriers, the scaling question is also a governance question. Before expanding an AI pilot, organizations need to be clear about whether AI is making decisions, recommending actions, summarizing information, or helping employees work faster. They also need data showing whether users trust the tool, when they override it, and where it may create downstream risk across interconnected systems. Moving too fast without governance creates obvious regulatory and operational concerns. But waiting too long has its own risk. The carriers best positioned for the next phase of AI adoption will be those that treat scaling as a readiness exercise: aligning business value, workflow design, oversight, infrastructure, and regulatory expectations before the pilot becomes part of the enterprise.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #497 – LastPass Security Incident Raises Concern for Targeted Phishing Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
Another CIPA Warning Shot: DraftKings Sued Over Website Tracking Tools
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Message Received: PA Courts Say TCPA Do-Not-Call Rules Apply to Text Messages
by: Roma Patel
Threat Actors Using FIFA Spoofed Websites to Launch Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
New Connecticut Law Restricts Health Care Providers’ Offering of Third-Party Patient Financing
by: Nathaniel T. Arden , Michael G. Lisitano
Using AI in Recruiting, Hiring or Other Employment Decisions? Beware of Connecticut’s New Law
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Connecticut Expands Construction Wage-Theft Liability and Prevailing Wage Recordkeeping Requirements
by: Anand O. Gupta
Privacy Tip #496 – Imposter Scams Hit Senior Population Hard: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim
by: Linn F. Freedman
Why AI Is Changing Anonymized Data Rules
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
FCC Narrows Foreign Drone Restrictions with Toy Exception
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Honey, Where’s the Harm?
by: Roma Patel
ShinyHunters Targeting Higher Education Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman
Darktrace Report Highlights Cyber Threats Against Global Sporting Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 