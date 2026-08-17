AI in Hiring- A Regulated Employment Practice, Not Just a Technology Purchase

What Employers Need to Know as Legal Requirements Try to Catch Up with Algorithmic Hiring Tools.

Artificial intelligence is becoming more mainstream in employers’ hiring workflows. Tools that screen resumes, analyze video interviews, predict candidate success, and optimize scheduling are often standard offerings from HR technology vendors. But rapid adoption of these tools can overlook the legal frameworks governing them. Employers should approach AI-powered hiring tools not as just technology purchases but as regulated employment practices that carry litigation risks, including the following.

Disparate Impact and Algorithmic Bias. AI hiring tools are susceptible to disparate impact claims under federal and state anti-discrimination laws. Even small algorithmic biases arising from biased training data, flawed model design, or so-called “proxy” variables like zip code, educational institution, or commute distance can produce selection ratios that may systematically disadvantage protected groups without any discriminatory intent on the part of the employer or tool developer. Historical data used to train the AI tool may replicate or amplify prior discriminatory hiring patterns, making bias a systemic rather than incidental risk. As we have previously written, cases like Mobley v. Workday and the EEOC’s settlement with iTutorGroup demonstrate that AI-related employment discrimination claims are actively being litigated and enforced.

Disability Accommodation. Under the ADA, employers remain responsible for ensuring that third-party AI tools do not unlawfully screen out individuals with disabilities. When an AI assessment method disadvantages applicants with disabilities, employers may need to provide alternative assessment methods. Reliance on a vendor’s assurance that the tool is “ADA-compliant” does not relieve the employer of its independent legal obligations.

Black-Box and Vendor Issues. Many AI hiring tools operate as proprietary “black boxes” with limited transparency into their decision-making logic. Yet employers, not vendors, bear responsibility when these tools produce discriminatory outcomes. Vendor assurances alone are insufficient; employers need access to validation studies, adverse impact analyses, and audit documentation. Ultimately, if a hiring decision is challenged, employers should be able to explain why they made it.

Patchwork Federal, State, and Local Requirements. Federal, state, and local jurisdictions are each moving independently to regulate AI hiring, as we have previously written about. Given the patchwork of requirements and uncertainty regarding uniform federal guidelines, employers must both monitor their own usage of AI in hiring and stay apprised of updates to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Practical Compliance Checklist for Employers. Employers using or contemplating AI hiring tools should consider the following steps:

Inventory all AI tools used in recruitment, screening, interviewing, and selection, including those embedded in broader HR platforms.

Demand vendor documentation, including validation studies, model methodology, training data descriptions, and adverse impact testing results.

Conduct or commission independent bias audits and adverse impact analyses, and do not rely solely on vendor-supplied assessments.

Implement meaningful human oversight at key decision points to ensure that algorithmic outputs are reviewed before consequential employment actions.

Establish accommodation alternatives so applicants who cannot engage with AI-driven tools due to disability have access to equivalent evaluation methods.

Provide required notices and obtain consents where applicable under applicable laws and regulations.

Retain records of model versions, audit results, validation studies, and decision logs sufficient to demonstrate compliance and defend against claims.

Monitor multijurisdictional requirements, as new AI-specific employment laws continue to emerge at the federal, state, and local levels.

While the efficiency and convenience gains of AI hiring tools may be genuine, so are the legal exposure risks. The safest use of AI in hiring combines explainability, oversight, and documentation. Employers will be positioned to capture the efficiency benefits of AI while managing litigation risk by understanding how their tools work, building governance structures around them, and treating compliance as a design requirement for them. Those that treat AI hiring as a procurement decision rather than a regulated initiative may find themselves on the wrong end of an enforcement action or class claim.