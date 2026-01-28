AI Is Helpful—Until It Isn’t- How to Know the Limits

AI is here to stay and, in many situations, can be an amazing tool. It can help you find the fastest route to your destination, clean up your grammar, generate ideas, and even help you decide what movie to watch when everyone is “fine with anything”. I used it to plan a theme for my daughter’s bridal shower and by all accounts, it was a hit. AI can support health and wellness goals, translate languages, and generally make lives easier, faster, and more efficient.

However, don’t make the mistake of taking AI’s advice over that of a qualified licensed professional.

I am a licensed attorney, but I speak for licensed professionals everywhere when I say do not ask AI to do:

your taxes,

diagnose your sick baby, or

advise you in the courtroom.

There is a reason that doctors, lawyers, engineers, and many more must maintain professional licenses – it’s about protecting the public and ensuring accountability. When AI replaces professional judgment in critical, high-stakes situations, the consequences can be disastrous. One man asked AI to help him reduce his salt intake and it told him to use sodium bromide – a toxic substance that poisoned him. Another user relied on an AI therapist that ultimately encouraged suicide. These are not harmless mistakes.

It is well-known that AI can hallucinate – confidently making up facts, cases, or citations. Lawyers in Massachusetts, Minnesota, California, and elsewhere have been sanctioned for submitting court filings that relied on fictional cases generated by AI.

AI lacks the nuance, experience, ethical judgment, and confidentiality of a human lawyer. A real attorney provides strategic, tailored advice and understands local courtroom rules and procedures. Some areas of law, like patent and tax – require additional testing before an attorney may even practice. Some states, like New Jersey, offer certification for attorneys who demonstrate substantial experience and pass a rigorous exam in specialized fields.

Before you hire a lawyer, do your homework. Ask your friends and neighbors for recommendations. Interview candidates. Once you hire an attorney, trust their training and expertise. AI can be a helpful assistant, but it’s about as trustworthy for legal advice as your cousin’s college roommate 3 states away who “once had a similar case.”