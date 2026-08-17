AI Is Fundamentally Changing When, Why, and How Companies Build Legal Teams

For years, the playbook for building an in-house legal team was fairly predictable.

Founders hired engineers first. Sales teams followed. Product expanded. Legal came later, usually once the company reached a point where the contracts became more complicated, regulators started asking questions, or outside counsel became too expensive to rely on.

That sequencing no longer applies to AI companies.

Over the past year, I've watched legal move from being a reactive hire to one of the earliest strategic investments businesses are making. Rather than responding to the challenges of growth, companies are building legal teams to enable it from the outset.

That's a fundamental shift, and one I don't think the market has fully appreciated yet.

The Timeline Has Changed

Historically, many venture-backed companies could comfortably delay their first in-house legal hire until they reached significant scale.

Today, many AI businesses are hiring experienced counsel around Series A or Series B funding, sometimes even earlier.

The reasons are obvious when you look at the environment they're operating in. AI companies aren't simply launching another SaaS platform. They're facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, complex data licensing questions, intellectual property concerns, enterprise procurement requirements, cybersecurity obligations, and investor expectations all at once.

Legal has become too important to leave until later, in summary.

The companies growing fastest are recognizing that the first legal hire isn't there to solve yesterday's problems. They're there to help the business scale into tomorrow's opportunities.

Legal Is Becoming a Growth Function

Perhaps the biggest misconception about legal hiring in AI is that it's still primarily about managing risk.

In reality, the best legal teams are becoming commercial partners.

They're advising product teams while features are being built, helping sales accelerate enterprise deals, supporting strategic partnerships, guiding AI governance frameworks, and ensuring businesses can move quickly without creating unnecessary exposure.

That's a very different mandate from the traditional view of legal as the department that reviews contracts after decisions have already been made.

Increasingly, legal is helping shape and lead those decisions.

The Talent Companies Want Is Changing Too

The profile of the modern AI lawyer looks very different from what many organizations were hiring just five years ago.

Technical fluency matters more, commercial judgement matters more, and the ability to work alongside engineers, product leaders, and security teams has become increasingly valuable.

Companies aren't necessarily hiring lawyers who can code, but lawyers who understand how AI products are developed, how customers use them, and how legal advice can accelerate commercial outcomes rather than slow them down.

Those are very different hiring conversations from the ones we were having only a few years ago.

Hire for Where You're Going

One conversation I find myself having repeatedly with founders is that legal hiring should be driven not by today's workload, but by where the business expects to be 12 to 24 months from now.

If you're waiting until legal becomes a bottleneck, you've already waited too long.

The companies building the strongest legal functions are investing ahead of growth, recognising that legal is no longer just about protecting the business, but giving it the confidence to grow faster.

This Shift Is Only Beginning

Artificial intelligence isn't simply creating demand for more lawyers.

It's changing the role legal plays inside modern businesses.

Companies are hiring earlier, and they're hiring differently. They're asking legal teams to contribute strategically rather than reactively, and they're recognizing that legal has become a competitive advantage rather than an operational necessity.

From where I sit, placing legal talent across the AI ecosystem every day, this feels less like a temporary hiring trend and more like a permanent change in how innovative companies think about building their leadership teams long-term.

The organisations that recognise that shift earliest are likely to be the ones best positioned to scale responsibly, earn market trust and maintain a competitive advantage as AI continues to evolve.