AI in the Exam Room: Patient Consent Is More Than a Notice

A proposed class action against Allegheny Health Network (AHN) puts patient consent practices for AI documentation tools under scrutiny. The complaint alleges that patients were told an AI tool would be used during appointments but were not told that their conversations would be transmitted to Abridge AI or could be retained for the company’s commercial purposes. It further alleges that AHN did not adequately disclose those uses.

The case highlights a practical challenge for healthcare organizations adopting ambient AI: disclosure should explain what is recorded, who receives the information, and how it may be used, not simply that an AI tool is involved. The plaintiff alleges that patient encounters contributed to Abridge AI’s proprietary data and asserts claims under Pennsylvania wiretapping law, physician-patient confidentiality, privacy, implied contract, and unjust enrichment.

For healthcare organizations and technology providers, this case is a reminder to review the full lifecycle of patient data used in AI documentation: what the tool captures, where data goes, how long it is retained, and whether it may be used to develop or improve products. Review patient-facing notices and consent workflows alongside vendor contracts and internal practices and make sure that any option to decline the tool is clear and workable in practice. Those steps can help align what patients are told with how the technology operates.