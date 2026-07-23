AI In the Dugout: MLB’s AI Crackdown Shows Why Guardrails Matter
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Major League Baseball’s (MLB) move to restrict dugout iPad functionality is a reminder that AI governance is showing up everywhere, including in the middle of professional baseball games. According to reports, MLB disabled custom tablet tabs after concerns that teams were using AI-powered tools to support real-time decisions on substitutions, pitch calling, and other in-game strategy. The league’s concern appears less about technology generally, and more about preserving the line between permitted data access and automated strategic recommendations during live competition.

That line matters. Sports have always evolved with analytics, video, scouting systems, and performance data, but AI changes the speed, scale, and nature of decision support. A tool that helps a team review video before a game feels very different from one that recommends the next pitch in real time. Once AI starts influencing live decisions, leagues must answer harder questions: What tools are fair? What level of automation is acceptable? Who is accountable for the decision? And how can rules keep pace when technology moves faster than the rulebook?

The takeaway extends well beyond baseball. Organizations adopting AI need clear use-case boundaries, not just broad permission to “use technology.” MLB’s crackdown shows why governance must be specific: what the system can access, when it can be used, who can rely on it, and which decisions must remain human-led. Whether the setting is a dugout, a trading desk, a hospital, or a hiring situation, the same principle applies: AI may be powerful, but without thoughtful guardrails, it can quickly move from helpful tool to rule-changing force.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Women’s apparel company
Published: 21 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Development Mezz LLC
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Krabm West End LLC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE CHAPTER 11 SALE: Roberts Chevrolet GMC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 