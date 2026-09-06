AI and Social Media: An In-House View [Video]

In the first episode of our AI Perspectives video series, international affairs advisor Matthew Kirk speaks with partner Tanvi Mehta Krensel about the role of in-house counsel in evaluating, deploying and governing AI across multinational organizations.

Together, they discuss how legal, business and technology teams can work together to balance innovation with risk and compliance. The conversation also explores the evolving debate around AI governance, online safety regulation and emerging challenges for social media companies, including Australia’s approach to protecting children online.