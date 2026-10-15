AI and the Attorney-Client Relationship: Start the Conversation Early

Artificial intelligence is changing more than how legal work gets done; it is reshaping how in-house teams and outside counsel work together. As AI enters legal workflows, assumptions about who uses which tools, what information goes into them, and how the work is delivered can create friction if the parties have not discussed them. The better approach is to make AI use a routine part of engagement and matter planning, not a surprise discovered after work is underway.

Those conversations can be practical and matter-specific:

Which tools may be used?

What data may be entered, retained, or excluded?

What work is appropriate for AI, and what requires human review or escalation?

The parties should also discuss how they will address confidentiality risks and check the reliability of AI-generated outputs. These questions matter especially when counsel and clients work across shared platforms or use tools provided by a third party.

AI can also prompt a thoughtful reassessment of workflows, pricing, and the value delivered, not a presumption that every efficiency translates directly into lower fees. A structured trial, with clear expectations and room to refine the process, can help counsel and clients learn what works while preserving trust. The goal is not to negotiate every tool in the abstract; it is to establish a shared baseline before assumptions take hold.