AI and the Attorney-Client Relationship: Start the Conversation Early
Thursday, October 15, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Artificial intelligence is changing more than how legal work gets done; it is reshaping how in-house teams and outside counsel work together. As AI enters legal workflows, assumptions about who uses which tools, what information goes into them, and how the work is delivered can create friction if the parties have not discussed them. The better approach is to make AI use a routine part of engagement and matter planning, not a surprise discovered after work is underway.

Those conversations can be practical and matter-specific:

  • Which tools may be used?
  • What data may be entered, retained, or excluded?
  • What work is appropriate for AI, and what requires human review or escalation?

The parties should also discuss how they will address confidentiality risks and check the reliability of AI-generated outputs. These questions matter especially when counsel and clients work across shared platforms or use tools provided by a third party.

AI can also prompt a thoughtful reassessment of workflows, pricing, and the value delivered, not a presumption that every efficiency translates directly into lower fees. A structured trial, with clear expectations and room to refine the process, can help counsel and clients learn what works while preserving trust. The goal is not to negotiate every tool in the abstract; it is to establish a shared baseline before assumptions take hold. 

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Phoenix Converting, Inc.
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE (Eighth Adjournment): Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 29 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brewbilt Brewery Company
Published: 29 September, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 